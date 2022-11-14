Saje Natural Wellness Announces Barbara De Laere as CEO

Wellness Pioneer Recruits Top Aveda Executive to Accelerate Growth Across North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saje Natural Wellness, North America's leader in 100% natural essential oil-based wellness products, today announced Barbara De Laere has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

De Laere joins Saje with an accomplished history at L'Oréal and Estee Lauder, most recently leading Aveda as Global Brand President. During her 17-year tenure with L'Oréal, Barbara was responsible for building strong brand identities, modernizing go-to-market strategies, and creating a virtuous cycle of revenue and profit growth for brands including Kérastase, Shu Uemura, Redken, L'Oréal Professionel, and Decleor. Upon taking the helm at Aveda in 2016, De Laere focused the brand on developing and distributing efficacious, plant-powered products and creating a seamless customer experience. It is this experience with effective, plant-powered products that brings Barbara to Saje Natural Wellness, where she will lead the brand's expansion and growth across North America.

"The world is experiencing a fast-rising interest for nature-fueled, holistic wellness and healing plant remedies – a topic I am personally very passionate about," said Barbara De Laere. "The Saje team provides education, community and help with creating easy, healthy habits for every lifestyle. That is why I am extremely excited to join Saje; a brand so uniquely and powerfully positioned to bring the healing power of plants to all people."

Since Saje Natural Wellness was founded in 1992, the brand has expanded across Canada and the United States, expanding its footprint with the help of consumer investor, L Catterton. With this partnership, the brand has continued its commitment to offering 100% natural products to support physical and emotional wellness for all. Backed by science and rooted in century-old traditions, Saje's cruelty-free products work hard without artificial fragrances, parabens, SLS and other harmful chemicals and integrate seamlessly into all lifestyles.

"Barbara brings world class experience building teams and steering brands through periods of transformational growth," said Avik Pramanik, a member of Saje's Board of Directors and a Partner at L Catterton. "Since partnering with Saje, we have seen the unique opportunity that the brand has to be a leader in the wellness category and broaden the market for its 100% natural, plant-based products. We are thrilled to partner with Barbara who shares this vision and see's the tremendous opportunity ahead for Saje. We are excited for all that is to come."

About Saje Natural Wellness

Saje Natural Wellness believes that all humans deserve physical and emotional wellness. For over 25 years, Saje has been creating 100% natural, plant-based, personal-care products for your home and overall well-being—including support for your stress, sleep, pain and symptoms of coughs and colds. Every Saje product contains pure botanical ingredients that are free of any harmful preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, and additives or fillers. Saje was founded in 1992, opening its first store in Vancouver, BC, and has since expanded their experience-based retail locations across North America and online. To learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, connect with their growing community at saje.com, @SajeWellness and #SpreadWellness.

About L Catterton

With more than $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

