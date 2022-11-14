Klarpay AG expands its international payments by enabling USD and GBP accounts

Extending its commitment to empowering digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions, Klarpay AG enables USD and GBP Accounts.

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment capabilities with the launch of dedicated USD and GBP Accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse USD and GBP payments globally via their corporate Klarpay account.

With Klarpay's Swiss IBAN accounts, businesses can transact through SEPA and SWIFT in more than 90 countries and 70+ currencies via its Dashboard and APIs. Klarpay's international accounts are ideal for companies looking to expand globally through cross-border transactions.

"As we continuously try to advance our offerings, adding dedicated USD and GBP accounts to our list of services opens numerous new doors for our merchant clients and us. Our clients can now store funds, accept payments, and send payouts in USD and GBP in addition to using Klarpay's extensive cross-currency payments and FX network." says Martynas Bieliauskas, Klarpay CEO.

Klarpay delivers predictable, secure, and cost-effective cross-border payments and FX capabilities, while it also enables its merchant clients to manage their cross-border transactions effectively using Klarpay's all-in-one dashboard or via API.

About Klarpay AG.

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

