Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams Host Fifth Annual 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

Performances by Brad Paisley, Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence and more covering hits from the 90s

Event raises a record-breaking $525,000 for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program

NASHVILLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siblings Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams hosted the fifth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 13 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. Apple Music's Beats 1 "Today's Country" radio host Kelleigh Bannen emceed the lively event, which raised $525,000 for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program.

Dressed in '90s fashion, country artists took to the stage performing throwback hits from the era. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's house band Three Lane, performances included:

Brad Paisley's renditions of " Liza Jane " and "Achy Breaky Heart"

Hot Country Knights's vibrant versions of "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," medley of 90s hits and "Man, I Feel Like A Woman"

Tracy Lawrence's renditions of " Sticks and Stones," "Time Marches On" and "Better Man, Better Off"

Jay Allen's powerful take on "Should've Been a Cowboy"

Kelleigh Bannen's throwback of "I Want You Back" with special guest *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick

Melinda Doolittle's spin on the country classic "Boot Scootin' Boogie"

Lindsay Ell's powerful pop rendition of "Wannabe"

Charles Esten's energetic version of "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

And a group finale and line dance to "Chattahoochee"

"For our fifth Dance Party to End ALZ, we raised $525,000, making it our most successful year to date!" said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "After losing our mom to Alzheimer's six years ago, my siblings and I became relentless in our pursuit to advance Alzheimer's research toward methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure. With the Alzheimer Association's help, and the continued support of our generous sponsors, attendees, and performers, I know one day we will achieve our goal of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Amid the '90s atmosphere, the Williams' siblings joined on stage to encourage the crowd to support the cause, and shared their own family experience with their mom, Linda, who passed away with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Generous sponsors included:

Hallmark Media, Mikey and Jay Hoag, Jeff and Denise Hopmayer, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley, Boot Barn, Hendrick Family Foundation, Brian and Christina Richardson, Sidekick Therapy Partners, American Highway Reserve, Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, Allison Page and Connor Coffey, Martin, Allbee, Miller, Bryan and Associates, LLC, Team Miller Foundation, Lillie Pawluk, Rosenthal Family Foundation, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Williams Honey Farm, The Buffaloe Family, E&M Technologies, Inc., Carrie and Coddy Johnson, Kingdom Story Company, Michael and Sarah Lorance, David and Lisa Minnigan, Newman + Associates Business Management, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Bay, Reasonover and Wood Families, CIRCLE NETWORK, Link Entertainment, In loving memory of Michael MacDowell, The Paisley Park Girls in Honor of Beth Machado, Bernadette Tucker in Memory of Roger Osborne, Doug and Sandy Paisley, Parnassus Books, Deborah Shelton in memory of Kim Shelton, and West Virginia University.

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program. To date, Dance Party to End ALZ has raised $1.8 million to fund diverse and exciting Alzheimer's research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.

For more information or to donate, visit alz.org/DanceParty .

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

