American Tire Distributors Engages River Logic's Digital Planning Twin Technology Solution as Part of Digital Transformation

River Logic announces deal with American Tire Distributors for network optimization

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, River Logic, a provider of advanced network optimization and decision support technology, announced a deal signed with American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent tire suppliers to the replacement tire industry. ATD will utilize River Logic's Digital Planning Twin technology to accelerate current operational decision making as well as for longer-term planning as they execute on a strategy to grow into contiguous verticals.

Using the digital twin technology, companies build flexible optimization scenarios of their supply chain operations and other facets of network design. These models, representing ATD's unique constraints explicitly, enable the visualization of an unlimited number of scenarios to quantify trade-offs and identify optimal based on objectives that matter to ATD such as reducing costs, margin expansion, increasing profits and improving productivity.

"With River's technology enabling us to run data driven scenarios, we expect to be able to make both near-term decisions, as well as for longer-term strategic growth decisions – something that will help us accelerate our progress along our digital transformation path," said Moid Alwy, Chief Supply Chain Officer for ATD. "For example, we believe that we'll see immediate results in capacity planning, inventory management, footprint, buy vs. make analysis, and procurement. We also believe that we can utilize River Logic's technology to help with our ESG metrics for emission controls," adds Alwy. "Our goal longer term is network design optimization and growth as a foundation for our future as an automotive aftermarket solutions provider, and the ability to see our data brought to life in real-world scenarios that include financial impacts, which enables us to reduce risk and make more accurate decisions."

Carlos Centurion, president of River Logic, commented: "We are pleased to help ATD achieve a new level of decisioning by employing the key real-world scenarios visualized with our Digital Planning Twin Technology platform. Our team also brings the expertise to handle the variables and complexities necessary with a large enterprise such as ATD all along the value chain."

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S.. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2022, the company was recognized as one of Forbes' 2022 America's Best Midsize Employers and a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

About River Logic

Technology from Texas-based River Logic creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, their platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability and more.

