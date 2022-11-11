Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 31 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21, 2022.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 402 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies. In addition, 2022 will mark the company's ninth consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

