loanDepot forms VA Council to serve US military veterans and active-duty service members on the path to home ownership

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VA home loans may offer a host of important advantages to United States Military veterans and active-duty servicemen and women, but persistent misperceptions and misunderstanding often prevent their use by those who are intended to benefit. To address this challenge, loanDepot formed its VA Council to increase awareness and understanding among mortgage professionals, realtors and veterans themselves.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Comprised of mortgage professionals who are often veterans themselves and who specialize in serving fellow veterans and active-duty military personnel, loanDepot's VA Council seeks to connect and educate industry professionals around the country, providing resources on the benefits, nuances and misconceptions surrounding the VA loan so they can better understand it and unlock its full potential.

"Supporting our nation's heroes for all they sacrifice is in loanDepot's DNA – and we've created the VA Council to help ensure more of these brave men and women can tap into the benefit they have earned through their service," said loanDepot Executive Vice President John Bianchi. "VA loans are an outstanding option but are too often shrouded in mystery and confusion. We aim to dispel the myths so that more of our nation's servicemen and women can benefit from this important tool."

Among common myths are "A VA loan can only be accessed once," "You can only have one VA loan at a time," and "VA loans take too long to close." Through a series of in-person and virtual meetings and roundtables, educational materials, and the use of proprietary technology that helps connect veterans with mortgage professionals and realtors who specialize in working with the veteran community, the Council seeks to dispel these myths and create greater awareness and access to VA home loans.

"Serving my fellow veterans by helping them purchase a home and build wealth is the ultimate way for me as a loan officer to say thank you for your service," said VA Council Member Patton Gade, a loanDepot branch manager and former US Army officer. "By sharing our knowledge and passion with other industry professionals, the new VA Council helps to shine a spotlight on this incredible tool and ultimately empowers loan originators and realtors to better serve the military community."

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.