STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced that Jürgen Dold, Executive Vice President, will resign from Hexagon effective 01 January 2023.

Dold has been with Hexagon since 1995. He's served in different management roles at Leica Geosystems, ran Hexagon's Geosystems division as division president for ten years, and most recently, served in strategic leadership roles across divisions including overseeing Hexagon's Geosystems and Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial divisions and leading Hexagon's focus on the content and platforms necessary to power and operate digital reality applications.

"While it is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation from Hexagon, I am very much looking forward to spending more time with my wife and family," says Dold. "I am proud of all Hexagon has accomplished. It's been an unforgettable experience full of countless memories and unique achievements working with incredible teams around the world."

"Jürgen deserves much of the credit for what Hexagon has become today," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "His strong leadership and vision over the last three decades has been instrumental in strengthening our position as a leader in digital reality solutions. We thank Jürgen for his service and wish him well in the future."

For further information, please contact:

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, media@hexagon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3665163/1663412.pdf Hexagon announces resignation of Jürgen Dold as Executive Vice President, effective 01 January 2023

View original content:

SOURCE Hexagon