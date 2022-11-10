XT.COM Lists FON (INOFi) in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FON on its platform in the Main Zone (Web3.0) and the FON/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-10 07:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit FON for trading at 2022-11-09 07:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for FON will open at 2022-11-11 07:00 (UTC)

About FON Token

FON is the native token issued on the INOFi platform. The total supply value of the FON token is 10,000,000,000 (ten billion).

Miners can acquire FON tokens by depositing ETH, USDT AND FON on the INOFi staking platform. Investors can use FON tokens to purchase NFTs on BSC, Ethereum, Klaytn, and Polygon.

About INOFi platform

INOFi is an NFT platform where traders can collect NFTs and wrapped NFTs (NFTs that can be used on non-native blockchains). INOFi's user-friendly interface simplifies NFT issuance even for those without in-depth knowledge of NFTs.

All NFTs issued on mainnets such as BSC, Ethereum, Klaytn, and Polygon can be freely traded on the INOFi platform. NFTs can be purchased using ETH/BNB/KLAY/MATIC and FON tokens. Sellers can issue NFTs in the form of music, real estate, entertainment and other digital assets. They can fractionalize and equitize it using the INOFi platform.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both FON and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in FON trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://inodream.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfoInodream

Telegram:t.me/Inofi_offcial

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

