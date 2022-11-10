VETERANS GIFTED WITH NEW FLOORS AT HOME FROM LEADING FLOORING DISTRIBUTOR GALLEHER

--One of nation's largest flooring distributors marks Veterans Day working with Building Homes for

Heroes to support home improvements and renovations for injured veterans in need--

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galleher LLC, one of the nation's largest flooring distributors, is celebrating Veterans Day this year with its partners at Building Homes for Heroes, a national non-profit organization that strives to build or renovate quality homes and gift the homes to severely injured veterans nationwide, mortgage free. Building Homes for Heroes recognizes the tremendous sacrifices of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by supporting the needs of severely wounded or disabled soldiers and their families.

Galleher, one of the nation’s largest flooring distributors, marks Veterans Day together with Building Homes for Heroes. Providing GemCore flooring, its signature line of resilient flooring, Galleher is working with Building Homes for Heroes to support home improvements and renovations for injured veterans in need. GemCore flooring has the beauty of hardwood or stone or wood but is waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to maintain. For more information, visit www.galleher.com. (PRNewswire)

New and modified homes for injured veterans in the program will receive GemCore flooring, Galleher's signature line of resilient flooring that has the beauty of hardwood or stone or wood but is waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to maintain. The first home with all new donated floors by Galleher was recently completed in The Villages, Florida.

"On behalf of the entire team at Galleher, we thank all U.S. veterans for their service and sacrifices for our country, and as a veteran myself, I am honored to work in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes," says Ted Kozikowski, President and CEO of Galleher. "Giving back to injured veterans is a cause that is extremely important to me and my colleagues at Galleher, and we are proud to provide our GemCore resilient flooring for use in new and refurbished homes for the injured veterans."

"We are thankful to everyone at Galleher for their partnership to provide resilient flooring to our veteran's homes," noted Andy Pujol, Executive Director of Building Homes for Heros. "The support of companies like Galleher and its high-quality GemCore flooring products enable our organization to help more injured veterans in need and support them as they begin to rebuild their lives."

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that is strongly committed to building homes and rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving our country. The organization builds or modifies homes and gifts them mortgage-free to veterans and their families. For more information on Building Homes for Heroes, please call 516-684-9220 or visit buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About Galleher LLC

Galleher LLC, founded in 1937 and based in Los Angeles, is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. Galleher, including its commercial division Galleher Commercial, is one of the top three wholesale flooring distributors in the U.S. with 400+ employees and 36 locations across seven states. For more information, visit www.galleher.com .

