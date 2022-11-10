Tampa General Hospital's Innoventures Is Honored at the Tampa Bay 2022 Inno Fire Awards by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

The award recognizes TGH Innoventures' commitment to driving quality improvements at Tampa General Hospital, nurturing early-stage health care startups, and investing in innovation and companies.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) innovation center and venture capital fund, TGH Innoventures, is being recognized by the Tampa Bay Inno 2022 Fire Awards. The Fire Awards are hosted by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

"This recognition speaks to the leading-edge work Tampa General and TGH Innoventures, specifically, are doing in harnessing innovation and investment strategies to help change the future of health care delivery," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Rachel Feinman (vice president of innovation for Tampa General and managing director of TGH Innoventures) and the entire TGH Innoventures team are not only supporting our work to provide world-class care but are paving the way for innovations that can be applied and integrated into organizations across the country and the globe."

Launched in the first quarter of 2021, TGH Innoventures provides a coordinated mechanism for Tampa General Hospital to develop novel solutions that improve quality and access to care. The $15 million, innovation-focused investment fund has provided TGH with a platform to invest resources into emerging companies and relevant venture capital funds in health care.

Feinman, who leads TGH Innoventures, joined TGH in 2021 as vice president of innovation. She was recently recognized as one of the nation's top innovation leaders by Becker's Healthcare. The Tampa native and former attorney has broken new ground at Tampa General through her mentorship of early-stage startups and her supervision of the venture investment strategy at TGH Innoventures.

"Innoventures is honored to be chosen as a Fire Award recipient," said Feinman. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to innovation and reaffirms that Tampa General Hospital strives to be a national and global leader in delivering world-class care."

TGH Innoventures has been recognized for four direct investments it has made since its inception, among other accomplishments. Those achievements include:

Investment in three startup health care companies

Collaboration and co-development of early-stage health care companies like Enroute through its Co-Lab program

Partnership with the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) and nonprofit Embarc Collective

Investment in venture capital fund Virtue

Expansion of telehealth and connected care services through a $1 million reimbursement grant from the FCC

Innoventures' investments are instrumental in making dozens of organizational improvements across departments at Tampa General. TGH Innoventures was honored at Tampa Bay Inno's Fire Awards ceremony on Nov. 2 at Vu Studios.

For more information, visit TGH Innoventures.

