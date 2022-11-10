RICARDO MONTANER ANNOUNCES "Ya Te Echo De Menos" Tour

Will Visit Fourteen Cities in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner will kick off his new tour Ya Te Echo de Menos, on Friday, March 31st, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The tour will take him to fourteen cities throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico over several months.

Ricardo Montaner Announces "Ya Te Echo De Menos" 2023 Tour

The concerts will be presented in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Washington DC, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Seattle and Puerto Rico. Tickets will be available on presale Thursday, November 10th at 10 AM (local time) and on sale to the general public on Friday, November 11th at 10 AM (local time) through www.ricardomontaner.com.

Ricardo Montaner is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters in the Spanish-speaking world. Awards and recognitions have confirmed the brilliance of his career, and Montaner has, among hundreds of awards, dozens of Multiplatinum, Platinum and Gold albums for his multi-million albums sold; he also has the top awards from the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile, as well as the Silver Torch, the Golden Torch and the Gaviota. In November of 2016, he received the Latin GRAMMY® for Musical Excellence during a ceremony in Las Vegas. In November of 2021, he won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Tropical Song of the Year. In January, 2022 Montaner received another Premio Lo

In May of this year, he released his most recent album, Tango, which he calls "the most heartfelt album of my career" and for which he is nominated for a Latin Grammy. November 9th, Disney Plus will start streaming the new series Los Montaner, and will release his new single on November 10th Te echo de menos.

Dates, Cities and Venues for the "Ya Te Echo De Menos" Tour

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, March 31, 2023 Miami FTX Arena Saturday, April 1, 2023 Orlando Walt Disney Theater Sunday, April 2, 2023 Tampa Hard Rock Event Center Friday, April 14, 2023 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall Saturday, April 15, 2023 New York City Radio City Music Hall Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Boston Wang Theater Friday, April 21, 2023 Toronto Meridian Hall Thursday, April 27, 2023 Chicago Rosemont Theater Saturday, April 29, 2023 Dallas Texas Trust CU Theatre Sunday, April 30, 2023 Houston Smart Financial Centre Thursday, May 4, 2023 Salt Lake City Eccles Theater Saturday, May 6, 2023 Los Angeles Microsoft Theater Sunday, May 7, 2023 Seattle WaMu Theater Saturday, September 30, 2023 Puerto Rico El Coliseo

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

