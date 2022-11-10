PC.Solutions.Net: How to Select an MSP

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to information technology, many of us have heard about the term MSP; Managed Service Provider. The idea is to do tasks on a routine basis as opposed to waiting for things to break.

There are many benefits to doing things on a proactive basis and then there are certain things that can only be done on a routine basis. Security is one of those things that simply cannot be accomplished on a reactive basis, because by the time you have a breach, it's already too late.

Nadeem Azhar, the owner at PCSN who has been in IT for over quarter century says, "I get asked this quite often, what can a company expect to pay an MSP and my answer is no matter what the size of company if an MSP is quotes less than $2,000 per month you should strike them off your prospect list."

This seems to be counter intuitive. Why would you simply not entertain someone who is coming in at a lower price? The way Nadeem put it, "There is a minimum cost to managing and securing infrastructure, in over 25 years of operations I have yet to see an MSP properly manage and secure infrastructure at less than $2,000 per month, no matter the location, type of setup or number of users."

You can't simply choose an MSP based on price because there is a minimum threshold below which the MSP simply cannot afford to provide the level of services that a business needs.

Information technology is complex and frequently decision makers end up deciding on cost. This is an expensive mistake that many businesses only find out after the damage is done. "The most important job I have is to show decision makers how to make a decision about IT without knowing IT," says Mr. Azhar.

Anyone can go to a convention, visit a few booths, buy some tools can call themselves an MSP. This is what a "ten-minute MSP" is. There is no maturity of process, it's just tools cobbled together, and such an "MSP" can offer services for less than $2,000/month. Will you want a ten-minute MSP working on your company's IT; The backbone of your operations?

