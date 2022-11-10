Marilyn Monroe Foundation Launch Party & Gala for her new perfume line "Forever Marilyn" Charmaine Blake PR

The Marilyn Monroe Family Foundation Presents

'FOREVER MARILYN' – A New Era of Beauty™

Legacy Perfume Collection │ Launch Party and Gala



WHO: FILM & TV STARS including Old Hollywood Glam

WHEN: SUNDAY DECEMBER 11TH, 2022

WHERE: WESTGATE HOTEL BALLROOM

OFFICIAL CHARITY: THE MARILYN MONROE FOUNDATION





LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join us to celebrate the launch of 'FOREVER MARILYN' a new perfume collection that was the life-long dream of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. This amazing and timeless fragrance is presented by JRP Collection Paris (Julian Elmeshali brands) with Bernice Miracle Baker, sister of Marilyn Monroe. FOREVER MARILYN is a vegan fragrance and cosmetic collection made in honor of Marilyn Monroe, her legacy, and the beauty and elegance of her era. Come celebrate Marilyn's dream 64 years in the making!

This black-tie affair features an elegant dinner with passed hors d'oeuvres, wine, and champagne. Treat yourself to a fashion show by Segal Fashion of Beverly Hills with models dressed like Marilyn Monroe, plus live entertainment, music, and dancing. Our spectacular gala auction will offer famous Marilyn Monroe portraits, old Hollywood glam, sports jerseys and memorabilia autographed by some of your favorite celebrities and athletes.





Special celebrity guest Paris Jackson---model and daughter of Michael Jackson, King of Pop---will host a live auction of a vintage Marilyn Monroe photograph.

ABOUT THE MARILYN MONROE FAMILY FOUNDATION:

Although little known, Marilyn was in the foster care system at a very young age and she always had a desire to support youth in the system.The Marilyn Monroe foundation was established by her family and the Paris-based JRP collection to realize Marilyn's passionate cause: To support the wellbeing and future endeavors of at-risk youth in foster care, especially as they age out of the system.

Celebrity Guests and selected Elite Media will receive gift bags with FOREVER MARILYN perfume.

Press Check-In: 5:00 PM

Arrivals: 6:00 PM

Location: Westgate Hotel Ballroom

3000 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Press Check-In: 5:00 PM

Arrivals: 6:00 PM

Location: Westgate Hotel Ballroom

3000 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

View original content:

SOURCE The Marilyn Monroe Family Foundation