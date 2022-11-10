GNC Spotlighted by Pittsburgh Technology Council as part of 2022 Tech 50 Awards

GNC honored in Consumer/Integrative Tech category for its customer-centric and innovative solutions

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC has undergone a pivotal technology transformation as the business has accelerated its position as a global health and wellness brand. Continuing to be hyper-focused on delivering priority business initiatives, while also advancing technology solutions that improve the consumer experience, the company is supporting executional and operational excellence through the efforts of its in-house team of nearly 100 technologists. Recognized among the best Pittsburgh has to offer at the 2022 Tech 50 Awards, hosted by the Pittsburgh Technology Council, GNC is raising the bar for what consumers can expect from the 87-year global wellness giant.

"We are prioritizing technology as part of our commitment to our business and consumers," said Scott Saeger, Chief Information Officer, GNC. "Everything we build and do is to empower consumers to take control of their wellness and achieve their goals. This recognition by the Pittsburgh Technology Council is a testament to the focus and results-oriented mindset of our team – both our people and our partners – who work tirelessly to drive our business forward and support consumers' desire to Live Well."

GNC's recognition at this year's event was anchored by several technology milestones that are advancing the business through new or improved business functionality including:

Compartmentalizing GNC's tech stack

Modernizing and launching the company's new cloud-based native and mobile point-of-sale allowing for curb side pickup, same day delivery, and online sales at GNC.com

Launching voice ordering capabilities with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to create new avenues for GNC consumers to shop with the brand

Completing GNC's transition to headless architecture to leverage order management, inventory availability, and fulfillment optimization capabilities

Supporting the redesign and launch of a brand-new website experience on GNC.com

GNC was named a finalist/selected as the winner in the Consumer/Integrative Tech category one of ten classifications across which top-performing brands and businesses from across the region were selected.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

