EXTRA® Gum Studied The Most Hilariously Uncomfortable Situations Anticipated This Upcoming Holiday Season

EXTRA® surveyed adults spanning Gen Z to Boomers, exposing the most loaded and awkward holiday moments with a consumer call-to-action of "Chew It Before You Do It"

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars' EXTRA® gum is unveiling the results of a new seasonal survey that highlights some of the most common-yet-hilariously uncomfortable interactions experienced by many during holiday celebrations.

Conducted by KRC Research, EXTRA gum surveyed 1,004 U.S. adult consumers around the most loaded conversations and social situations we all dread during the holiday season. Tapping into the brand's "Chew It Before You Do It" campaign, the mission of the survey is to find shared comedic relief around common seasonal moments and to encourage taking a momentary pause with EXTRA gum before responding or reacting to any less-than-joyous experiences this year.

Spanning a diverse mix of adults across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, the survey found that generations have more in common than you'd think. Key findings include:

Awkward! Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults have experienced uncomfortable social moments during the holidays.

Nosy nudging…no thank you. Nearly all of Gen Z expect to be asked about their relationship prospects, future aspirations and career plans this holiday season.

Cue the crickets – nearly half of U.S. adults struggle to figure out what to talk about with their relatives!

Is spending extended time with certain family members more challenging than others? More than half of U.S. adults feel your pain, with 58% reporting the same.

The award for best forced smile at dinner goes to… one third of US adults, who say they've pretended to enjoy a relative's cooking!

Do any of these chaotic holiday moments sound familiar? If so, you should pick up some EXTRA gum and Chew It Before You Do It this season.

"At Mars, we're all about inspiring moments of everyday happiness and through EXTRA's seasonal survey, we hope we can bring smiles to gum fans by showing that we're all in this together and many are experiencing similar situations," said Rosemary Nocito, Senior Brand Manager at Mars Wrigley. "For all of those uniquely interesting or awkward social interactions you may encounter this holiday season, we encourage everyone to take a moment before doing, saying, or reacting – and Chew It Before You Do It."

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

