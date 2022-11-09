Quantic™ Electronics Names Lisa Wilhelm General Manager of Quantic Ohmega and Quantic Ticer

Industry Veteran Tapped to Lead the Company's Resistor Portfolio

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that Lisa Wilhelm has been promoted to General Manager of the company's resistor portfolio, composed of its Quantic Ohmega and Quantic Ticer businesses. Lisa will replace Bruce Mahler, who will retire after 39 years in the industry.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

Lisa Wilhelm has been appointed General Manager of Quantic Ohmega and Quantic Ticer.

"For the past 18 months, Lisa has been serving as Quantic Ohmega's head of Business Development, and has successfully driven growth in the commercial and aerospace and defense markets," said Ross Sealfon, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "Her experience with and deep understanding of the business, and especially the customers, will provide a consistent, stable leadership structure, and help to drive the company's next phase of growth."

Prior to her time at Quantic, Lisa served as a Global Account Manager at both TTM Technologies and Viasystems. Before then, she worked as a Chemical Process Engineer at Zycon Corporation. Lisa holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University.

Quantic Ohmega and Quantic Ticer are leaders in the design and production of high-performance, thin-film embedded resistor foils for modern, mission-critical applications. The businesses' resistive material is the platform for performance in printed circuit board designs that require the highest levels of reliability, quality, integrity and creativity.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Jessen Wehrwein

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantic Electronics