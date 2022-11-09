PetSmart honors service members and their families with $25,000 donation to K9s For Warriors

Treats Rewards offering 11X points for loyalty program members when shopping in store or online at PetSmart this Veterans Day

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the leading pet retailer, is proud to honor service members and their families every day and especially this Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, PetSmart will present $25,000 to K9s For Warriors , the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for veterans. K9s For Warriors is a partner of nonprofit PetSmart Charities , the top funder of animal welfare in the country. The donation will help support K9s For Warriors' mission to end veteran suicide through the loving support of service dogs – many of which are rescues – at no cost to the service members.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of PetSmart to further our mission to end veteran suicide," said K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco. "K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a Service Dog has on a veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence. PetSmart's generosity allows us to continue changing veteran lives."

The donation to K9s For Warriors is just one of the initiatives PetSmart leads in support of service members and follows the creation of PetSmart's newest associate resource group SERVE, which honors the service of PetSmart associates who are veterans and their families. By providing veterans who work at PetSmart and their families a space to reach their fullest potential, SERVE is creating an environment in which every veteran feels like they belong while educating the broader PetSmart team on the impact and culture of veterans.

Additionally, as a "thank you" to all veterans and their families, Treats Rewards is offering 11X points to loyalty program members when shopping in-store or online on Veterans Day. The exclusive offer can be activated by signing into your PetSmart Treats account online or through the PetSmart app. The PetSmart Treats loyalty program is free to join and offers benefits such as exclusive deals as well as earning points for every $1 spent in stores and online.

"We aim to show our gratitude to service members, veterans and military families for their sacrifices, not just on Veterans Day, but every day," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of PetSmart. "Whether through the partnership of PetSmart Charities and K9s For Warriors, our associate resource group SERVE for service members working at PetSmart or providing exclusive deals and discounts to our loyal veteran customers, we are passionate about supporting those who have and are serving our country."

For more information on Veterans Day initiatives and deals at PetSmart, including ongoing military discounts and ways to shop, visit petsmart.com .

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's six facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Gold Family Campus (Alachua, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) Helotes Warrior Ranch (Helotes, Texas) and K9s For Warriors at Heidi's Village (Phoenix, AZ). Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Twitter

