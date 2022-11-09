Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) Announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Despite some unfavorable factors such as a decrease in automobile production and unit sales due to the impact of the semiconductor supply shortage, and an increase in the cost of raw materials, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2022, amounted to 453.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase by 11.2 billion yen). This was due primarily to pricing that reflects increased product value, a reduction of incentives, an increase in motorcycle unit sales and favorable currency effects.
- Consolidated profit for the fiscal first half (6 months) attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 338.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease by 50.6 billion yen), due primarily to a decrease in the share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.
- Despite the impact of a decrease in automobile unit sales and the forecasted continuation of upward pressure on costs, the previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23) was revised upward by 40 billion yen to 870 billion yen reflecting an increase in motorcycle unit sales in some countries such as India and Vietnam and recent currency effects.
- The previously announced forecast for profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 15 billion yen to 725 billion yen.
I. Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2022
- Sales revenue: 8,085.3 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 15.7%)
Increase due primarily to higher motorcycle sales and favorable currency effects.
- Operating profit: 453.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 2.5%)
- Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 338.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 13.0%).
1) Motorcycle business
Sales revenue: 1,412.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 38.0%)
Increase due primarily to higher sales in Asia and favorable currency effects.
Operating profit: 224.7 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 51.7%)
Increase due primarily to an increase in profit attributable to higher sales volume, price and cost impacts, and favorable currency effects.
2) Automobile business
Sales revenue: 5,003.9 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 12.8%)
Although sales decreased mainly in North America, sales revenue experienced a year-on-year increase due primarily to favorable currency effects.
Operating profit: 63.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 45.7%)
Decrease due primarily to a decrease in profit attributable to lower sales volume.
Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 211.3 billion yen.
3) Financial Services business
Operating profit: 153.0 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 13.4%)
4) Power Product and Other businesses
Operating profit: 12.0 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 11.9 billion yen)
Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 12.0 billion yen.
II. Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)
- Sales revenue: 17,400 billion yen
(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 650 billion yen)
- Operating profit: 870 billion yen
(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 40 billion yen)
- Profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent: 725 billion yen
(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 15 billion yen)
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal First Half Ended September 30, 2022
Fiscal first half ended
Sep. 30, 2021
(6 months period)
Fiscal first half ended
Sep. 30, 2022
(6 months period)
Difference
Honda Group
Unit Sales*1
(million units)
Motorcycles
8.173
9.202
+1.029
Automobiles*3
1.915
1.785
-0.130
Power Products
3.230
2.935
-0.295
Consolidated
Unit Sales*2
(million units)
Motorcycles
5.087
6.343
+1.256
Automobiles*3
1.182
1.093
-0.089
Power Products
3.230
2.935
-0.295
Financial
Results
(billion yen)
Sales revenue
6,988.2
8,085.3
+1,097.0
Operating profit
442.1
453.4
+11.2
Share of profit of investments
accounted for using the equity method
107.2
82.9
-24.3
Profit before income taxes
560.3
515.8
-44.5
Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
parent
389.2
338.5
-50.6
Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)
USD=
110
134
JPY depreciated
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)
FY22
results
Previous
FY23 forecasts
（2022/8/10）
Revised
FY23 forecasts
(2022/11/9)
Difference
compared to
FY22 results
Difference
Honda Group
Unit Sales*1
(million units)
Motorcycles
17.027
18.560
18.430
+1.403
-0.130
Automobiles*3
4.074
4.200
4.100
+0.026
-0.100
Power Products
6.200
5.665
5.665
-0.535
―
Consolidated
Unit Sales*2
(million units)
Motorcycles
10.721
11.660
12.020
+1.299
+0.360
Automobiles*3
2.424
2.520
2.465
+0.041
-0.055
Power Products
6.200
5.665
5.665
-0.535
―
Financial
Results
(billion yen)
Sales revenue
14,552.6
16,750.0
17,400.0
+2,847.3
+650.0
Operating profit
871.2
830.0
870.0
-1.2
+40.0
Share of profit of investments
accounted for using the equity method
202.5
215.0
225.0
+22.4
+10.0
Profit before income taxes
1,070.1
1,040.0
1,080.0
+9.8
+40.0
Profit for the year
attributable to owners of the parent
707.0
710.0
725.0
+17.9
+15.0
Annual dividend per share (yen)
120
120
120
―
―
Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)
USD=
112
125
135
JPY to
USD by
22 yen/dollar
JPY to
10 yen/dollar
Supplemental data
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
2nd quarter
ended
Sep. 30, 2021
(3 months period)
2nd quarter
Sep. 30, 2022
(3 months period)
Difference
Honda Group
Unit Sales*1
(million units)
Motorcycles
4.294
4.951
+0.657
Automobiles*3
0.917
0.970
+0.053
Power Products
1.522
1.389
-0.133
Consolidated
Unit Sales*2
(million units)
Motorcycles
2.695
3.371
+0.676
Automobiles*3
0.574
0.564
-0.010
Power Products
1.522
1.389
-0.133
Financial
Results
(billion yen)
Sales revenue
3,404.3
4,255.7
+851.3
Operating profit
198.9
231.2
+32.2
Share of profit of investments
accounted for using the equity method
51.3
60.3
+9.0
Profit before income taxes
249.0
278.4
+29.3
Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
parent
166.6
189.2
+22.5
Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)
USD=
110
138
JPY depreciated
*1
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.
*2
Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
*3
Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.
