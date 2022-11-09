G3, Paterson, Elbow Lake Co-op Grain win Canadian Pacific 2021-2022 Elevator of the Year Award

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce its winners for Elevator of the Year for the 2021-2022 crop year: Paterson Flagstaff (Outbound Grain - Canada), G3 Carmangay (Inbound Grain - Canada), and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain (U.S.). CP presents this award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety. CP issued a special recognition to G3 Carmangay this year for handling significant amounts of inbound corn to feed livestock. CP also recognizes Parrish & Heimbecker Weyburn (Canada) and Wheaton Dumont Co-op Elevator Tenney (U.S.) as the runners-up for Elevator of the Year 2021-2022.

"These elevators are leaders in their field and are helping farmers in Canada and the U.S. supply the world with high-quality products," said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing Grain and Fertilizers. "CP is proud to recognize the people that operate these elevators for their dedication and perseverance during challenging conditions. They helped to find innovative solutions when the Western Canadian grain crop was the smallest in over a decade due to severe drought throughout the prairies."

Paterson Flagstaff in Daysland, Alta., is a valued customer and first-time winner of the CP Elevator of the Year award. Paterson Flagstaff is a leading 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train-capable facility that has shown efficient and safe practices with each unit-train loaded at the site. The Flagstaff elevator moved an impressive amount of grain during the 2021-2022 crop year.

"We are very honoured to be recognized by CP with their Elevator of the Year award," said Shane Paterson, Paterson GlobalFoods Inc. Director of Trading and Transportation. "Paterson and CP have a relationship dating back over a century. Our collective success has been built on a foundation of strong communication and the shared objectives of growth and efficiency. This achievement would not have been possible without the strong service that CP provided throughout the crop year, our dedicated staff and the excellent producers in the region whom we would like to recognize and thank for their business."

G3 Carmangay in Carmangay, Alta., features an 8,500-foot HEP-train-capable loop track that opened in 2020, and in the last crop year was able to become an important source of meeting surging demand for cattle feed in Western Canada.

"We are proud that our G3 Carmangay, Alta., grain elevator is the recipient of this year's CP Elevator of the Year (Inbound Grain - Canada) award," said Don Chapman, G3 CEO. "G3's high-efficiency loop track facilities have set new standards for fast and safe train loading to keep grain moving to market. Together with our partner, CP, we also set a high bar this year for efficient unloading of grain shipped by rail into our facility. Livestock producers counted on us to supply animal feed during a difficult year, and we delivered."

Elbow Lake Co-op Grain, located in Elbow Lake, Minn., also helped sustain Western Canadian cattle during the 2021-2022 drought by shipping almost 200,000 metric tonnes of corn to Canada as a portion of their strong shipping program. Elbow Lake Co-op Grain is a first-time winner of CP's Elevator of the year award.

"A lot of things need to come together to achieve these high levels of grain volumes," said Kevin Stein, Elbow Lake Co-Op Grain General Manager. "Our amazing staff puts all this grain through our elevators. We're in an excellent corn and soybean production area with farmers who support our business very well and CP has done a good job moving railcars to keep the grain moving."

Grain elevators interested in this award should contact their CP account manager for information on the eligibility criteria.

