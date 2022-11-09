AXS Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) Surpasses $50 Million in First 29 Trading Days

NXTE provides exposure to companies profitably creating innovations that address global systemic risks and advance economic productivity, renewable energies and waste-to-value supply chains

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced that the AXS Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) surpassed $50 million in assets in just 29 trading days since the launch of the exchange-traded fund (ETF).

NXTE is the industry's first ETF to capture Next Economy leaders and dovetails with many first-of-their-kind ETFs brought to market by AXS Investments. NXTE is sub-advised by Green Alpha Investments, a global investment manager and thought leader widely known for its trademarked Next Economy philosophy and investment strategies, identifying companies poised to be leaders in the rapidly unfolding and expanding sustainable global economy, while possessing growth potential at attractive valuations. The firm also sub-advises the AXS Sustainable Income Fund (AXSKX), which offers the Next Economy approach in a fixed income portfolio.

"We are very pleased with the marketplace's response to NXTE, which was designed to provide investors with a highly differentiated approach to sustainable investing," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Crossing the $50 million mark in just 29 days of trading is an exciting milestone for NXTE, and very reflective of our ability to identify areas of high investor demand to which we can bring first-of-its-kind investment access."

"I'm thrilled to see investors allocating their funds into our Next Economy Select strategy at the same speed and vigor with which they've been voicing their interest," said Betsy Moszeter, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer of Green Alpha Investments. "NXTE is the first ETF and only equity investment product globally that offers our Next Economy Select strategy with intra-day liquidity, full transparency and the tax attributes afforded by ETFs."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

About Green Alpha Investments

Green Alpha Investments has been managing sustainable, fossil fuel free investment strategies since 2008 and developed its investment methodology called Next Economy™ – an indefinitely thriving economy driven by companies developing innovative solutions to major systemic risks, like the climate crisis, resource degradation, widening inequality and human disease burden. The firm believes companies that innovate around efficiency gains and sustainable economic and environmental productivity have competitive advantages and should gain market share, which can fuel sales growth, protect margins and sustain free cash flow. For more information, visit www.greenalphaadvisors.com.

Green Alpha is a registered trademark of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. Green Alpha also owns the trademark to Next Economy.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online at www.axsinvestments.com. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Environmental Investing Risk: The universe of acceptable investments for the Fund may be limited due to the Sub-Advisor's proprietary research process, which may affect the Fund's exposure to certain companies or industries and may adversely impact the Fund's performance. Small-Cap and Mid-Cap Company Risk: The securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements and may have lower trading volumes or more erratic trading than securities of larger, more established companies or market averages in general. Foreign Investment Risk: The prices of foreign securities may be more volatile than the prices of securities of U.S. issuers because of economic and social conditions abroad, political developments and changes in the regulatory environments of foreign countries.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

