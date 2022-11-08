Sterling Partners with Yoti to Launch an Exclusive Portable Digital Identity Solution Internationally

Sterling and Yoti will integrate unique digital identity verification workflow into the hiring process throughout EMEA and APAC

The move will strengthen pre-employment checks for companies worldwide

The two companies will also introduce secure digital identities for candidates that they can share with other businesses and organizations for multiple use cases

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling (NASDAQ: STER), a leading provider of background and identity solutions, is partnering with digital identity company Yoti, to streamline background checks and expand their digital identity solutions. This collaboration brings together Sterling's more than 45 years of expertise in background screening with Yoti's innovative identity verification technology. The global partnership will expand Sterling's digital identity capabilities in EMEA and APAC, and accelerate its vision to create privacy-centric portable identities for candidates.

The Sterling – Yoti partnership will enable an exclusive digital identity verification workflow to be integrated directly into the hiring process, allowing employers to take an identity-first approach, where a candidate's identity is verified before completing other background checks, and before actually being hired. This strengthens pre-employment checks, reduces or eliminates the need to use physical documents, and creates a simplified hiring and onboarding experience for both employer and candidate.

Furthermore, candidates who verify their identity through Sterling and Yoti will be able to seamlessly create a secure, reusable digital identity. This will allow them to verify their identity once and share their details with other businesses in seconds, making the verification process more streamlined for employers and candidates. Individuals will be able to use their digital identity for future job opportunities, age verification, and any process requiring identity verification.

"We're thrilled to partner with Yoti, an international leader in digital identity verification, expanding access to Sterling's identity offerings to employers globally," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "This partnership will provide our clients with an exclusive, fully-integrated digital identity solution that will streamline and simplify identity verification in hiring processes and improve the accuracy of background checks."

Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti said: "We're delighted to combine our digital identity verification technology with Sterling's expertise in background screening to create an innovative, integrated digital identity solution. We can offer companies the most comprehensive, secure, and efficient employment checks. By adopting an 'identity first' approach, employers can be confident the correct person is applying for the job, and benefit from a smooth onboarding process. Our digital identity checks will streamline background screening and improve efficiencies throughout the hiring process."

Sterling and Yoti have partnered together to create a fully-integrated workflow, structured entirely around reusable digital identity and privacy-preserving standards. Sterling clients and their candidates will be able to enjoy the unique experience across Sterling's international regions starting in 2023, with the first phase beginning in the UK.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit Sterling's Digital Identity Hub.

Notes to editors:

Under new legislation, Right to Work and DBS checks can now be completed digitally using an Identity Service Provider (IDSP). Yoti and their partner Post Office became the first certified IDSP in the UK. Sterling is also a certified IDSP, under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework, for UK Right to Work, DBS Criminal Record, and UK Right to Rent checks.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 95 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

About Yoti

Yoti is a digital identity technology company that makes it safer for people to prove who they are, verifying identities and trusted credentials online and in-person. They now provide verification solutions across the globe, spanning identity verification, age verification, document eSigning, access management, and authentication. In the UK, Yoti has partnered with Post Office to accelerate digital identity adoption, with a national footprint spanning 11,500 Post Office branches, online and more. Over 12 million people have downloaded the free Yoti app across the world. It is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Polish. Yoti is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for ID Verification Services, ISAE 3000 (SOC 2) Type 2 certified for its technical and organisational security processes. For more information, please visit www.yoti.com .

Contacts:

Sterling

Investors:

Judah Sokel

IR@sterlingcheck.com



Media:

Jamie Serino

Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com

Yoti

press@yoti.com

