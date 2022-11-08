Ready, Set, TEST! Perforce Leads the Charge for Top App Quality in 2022 Global Testing Summit

Industry luminaries gather in virtual summit, Dec 6 & 7 to explore the fastest track to continuous testing excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces the speakers and session lineup for their first annual Global Testing Summit, that will take place December 6-7, 2022.

This two-day virtual conference will unite testing professionals across the globe, who are racing towards greater heights and standards of web and mobile application quality. This event will focus on strategies, tools and considerations that will help companies achieve the multi-dimensional intersection of speed, velocity, and most importantly—quality.

"When it comes to the testing industry, I'm a big proponent of the 'iron sharpens iron' concept," said Eran Kinsbruner, Chief Evangelist, Perforce. "By bringing together these brilliant testing minds in one location, the benefits for all involved will be invaluable. We chose a racing theme because smart decisions, high velocity, collaboration, and orchestration are as critical in racing as they are in application quality. We are all focused on winning."

Hear from a lineup of top testing industry thought leaders, including:

James Bach , Founder & Principal Consultant, Satisfice, Inc.

Gleb Bahmutov Senior Director of Engineering, Mercari US

Michael Bolton , Lead Consultant, DevelopSense

Kristin Jackvony , Principal Engineer III – Software Testing, Paylocity

Eran Kinsbruner , DevOps Chief Evangelist & Sr. Director at Perforce Software, Perfecto by Perforce

Sai Krishna, Lead Consultant at Thoughtworks Appium Member/Contributor Taiko.js

Janna Loeffler , Director of Engineering, mParticle

Srinivasan Sekar , Appium Member, Selenium & WebdriverIO Contributor, Conference Speaker, Blogger, Lead Consultant at ThoughtWorks

Federico Toledo , Chief Operations Officer, Abstracta

Attendees will also hear from several test automation professionals representing various industries who are tackling real, complex testing challenges. They will share how they prepare for and respond to turbulence and unknown obstacles, cover their testing blind spots, outpace their competitors and embed speed and velocity at every stage of their software testing lifecycle.

This one-of-a-kind summit will dive into even more topics surrounding popular test automation frameworks, best practices and predictions for the future of continuous testing. Attendees will have opportunities to engage with the speakers in Q&A forums, participate in interactive games and have chances to win limited-edition Perfecto and BlazeMeter racing-themed giveaways!

Ready, Set, TEST!

It's time to get in the driver's seat of your testing strategy to drive better quality web and mobile apps. Join us on the continuous testing racing circuit December 6-7. Register now at http://www.globaltestingsummit.com/ to save your spot!

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

