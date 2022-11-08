Kumar Rajnish Joins Holiday Inn Club Vacations as Chief Strategy Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a leading national vacation ownership company, today announced that Kumar Rajnish has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Kumar will oversee corporate strategy and direct business transformation for the company. He will be responsible for refining and driving the company's growth strategy and leading business transformation initiatives for the organization, including digital.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

"Growth and transformation – especially with regard to acquisitions and strategic partnerships – have been important parts of our company's history and success for many years. This will continue to be a top priority, coupled with an intense focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. These are exciting times for the company, which is why I am excited to welcome Kumar to our executive team" said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Kumar's extensive experience and success leading teams through periods of rapid growth and change will be instrumental as we continue to make progress against our mission of becoming the most loved brand in family travel."

With over 25 years of experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions and integrations, business development, sales and marketing, financial analysis and operations, Kumar has a proven track record of developing high-performance teams and introducing companies to new markets. Prior to joining Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Kumar was the Chief Strategy Officer for Kaplan North America, where he oversaw the company's corporate strategy, partnership development, sales enablement, advanced data and analytics. Additionally, Kumar served in management consulting, corporate development and sales and marketing roles for global organizations such as McKinsey & Company, FedEx Express and IBM.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Ashley Pipa, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.315.8866

apipa@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations