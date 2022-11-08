Invitae Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

— Continued to execute against realignment plan and portfolio optimization initiatives —
Reported revenue of $133.5 million, a 16.7% YoY increase —
 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $596 million as of 9/30 —
— On track to achieve planned cash burn reduction of approximately $326 million, to be fully realized by 2023 —
— 2022 cash burn guidance lowered; maintained other financial targets —
— Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)(PRNewswire)

"In the third quarter, we continued to deliver positive results as the organizational realignment and expense controls we put in place resulted in another quarter of improvements in our non-GAAP gross margin and operating expense, as well as our cash burn. There are also early signs demonstrating that the steps we've taken to drive higher-quality revenue are taking hold, driven by our portfolio optimization efforts and a focus on operational excellence," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We continue to be optimistic about the vitality of Invitae's many strengths, including our great assets, capabilities, and a comprehensive, synergistic set of solutions serving the current and future needs of our patients and partners. I am pleased with the momentum, and our energy is targeting significant market opportunities."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $133.5 million, a 16.7% increase compared to $114.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP gross profit was $16.6 million, and non-GAAP gross profit was $61.2 million.
  • GAAP gross margin was 12.4%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.9% as compared with 40.1% in the second quarter of 2022 and 35.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $596.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $736.8 million as of June 30, 2022. Cash burn was $151.5 million, which excludes a $9.7 million inflow from sales under our ATM facility. Our cash burn was $108.3 million after adjustments for outflows of $29.1 million related to realignment and $14.1 million related to contingent consideration held for past M&A transactions.
  • Total active healthcare provider accounts totaled 20,831 as of September 30, an increase of approximately 20% year-over-year.
  • Active pharmaceutical and commercial partnerships grew to 234, an increase of approximately 38% year-over-year, due to revenue growth from lab services, data services to pharmaceutical, health systems and other partners.
  • Revenue per patient was $505, an increase of approximately 8% from $468 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total patient population as of September 30 is more than 3.3 million with over 62% available for data sharing.

Total operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the third quarter of 2022 was $306.5 million, which includes items related to the strategic realignment. As a result, GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 230%. Non-GAAP operating expense was $150.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 112%, which consistently improved as compared with 146% in the second quarter of 2022 and 176% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for this year's third quarter was $301.2 million, or a $1.27 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $198.2 million, or net loss per share of $0.91, for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.8 million, or a $0.42 non-GAAP net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $175.9 million, or an $0.81 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Guidance

Invitae is reiterating its revenue and non-GAAP gross margin financial guidance. The company expects a low double-digit growth rate for its full year 2022 revenue over 2021. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in the range of 42-43% for full year 2022.

Invitae is reducing its full year 2022 cash burn guidance to $585-625 million, an improvement from its previous guidance of $600-650 million. This guidance includes cash to be used for realignment activities and severance of up to $75 million in 2022, which remained unchanged from the previous estimate.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the expected impact, benefits, parameters, details and timing of the company's strategic business realignment or various aspects thereof; the company's beliefs regarding the potential of its business, and its business priorities; the company's future financial and operating results, including estimated annual cost savings, cash runway, guidance for 2022 and beyond, and the drivers of future financial results; the company's beliefs regarding its roadmap and business going forward; and the company's focus for the remainder of 2022. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; the impact of COVID-19 on the company, and the effectiveness of the efforts it has taken or may take in the future in response thereto; the impact of inflation and the economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the ability of the company to obtain regulatory approval for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; the company's failure to successfully integrate or fully realize the anticipated benefits of acquired businesses; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement Invitae's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$      217,029


$      923,250

Marketable securities

368,936


122,121

Accounts receivable

89,130


66,227

Inventory

29,902


33,516

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

24,679


33,691

Total current assets

729,676


1,178,805

Property and equipment, net

113,878


114,714

Operating lease assets

109,971


121,169

Restricted cash

10,027


10,275

Intangible assets, net

1,041,185


1,187,994

Goodwill


2,283,059

Other assets

21,518


23,551

Total assets

$   2,026,255


$   4,919,567

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$        10,727


$        21,127

Accrued liabilities

83,116


106,453

Operating lease obligations

14,199


12,359

Finance lease obligations

5,279


4,156

Total current liabilities

113,321


144,095

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

138,167


124,369

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

4,848


5,683

Debt

120,097


113,391

Convertible senior notes, net

1,469,108


1,464,138

Deferred tax liability

9,181


51,696

Other long-term liabilities

12,667


37,797

Total liabilities

1,867,389


1,941,169





Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

24


23

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(898)


(7)

Additional paid-in capital

4,889,064


4,701,230

Accumulated deficit

(4,729,324)


(1,722,848)

Total stockholders' equity

158,866


2,978,398

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   2,026,255


$   4,919,567

INVITAE CORPORATION

 Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue:









Test revenue


$       128,839


$       111,676


$       381,518


$       322,448

Other revenue


4,697


2,719


12,331


11,880

Total revenue


133,536


114,395


393,849


334,328

Cost of revenue


116,956


87,741


324,412


252,563

Research and development


87,177


97,511


330,559


284,323

Selling and marketing


49,193


55,501


172,086


163,705

General and administrative


44,939


86,820


149,071


197,640

Asset impairments


6,708



2,324,572


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(19,866)


(1,850)


(386,836)

Restructuring


118,514



118,514


Total cost and operating expenses


423,487


307,707


3,417,364


511,395

Loss from operations


(289,951)


(193,312)


(3,023,515)


(177,067)

Other income, net


1,872


3,357


19,637


9,846

Interest expense


(14,145)


(14,069)


(42,149)


(35,869)

Net loss before taxes


(302,224)


(204,024)


(3,046,027)


(203,090)

Income tax benefit


(1,068)


(5,848)


(39,551)


(29,208)

Net loss


$      (301,156)


$      (198,176)


$   (3,006,476)


$      (173,882)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$           (1.27)


$           (0.91)


$          (12.91)


$           (0.85)

Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted


237,974


218,384


232,889


205,587

INVITAE CORPORATION

 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$     (3,006,476)


$        (173,882)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Asset impairments

2,324,572


Losses on asset disposals

48,792


Depreciation and amortization

104,726


56,848

Stock-based compensation

164,314


131,768

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

11,676


10,352

Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations

(17,516)


(396,015)

Benefit from income taxes

(39,551)


(29,215)

Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock compensation

4,980


7,870

Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities

603


5,155

Non-cash lease expense

6,832


1,861

Other

536


320

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:




Accounts receivable

(22,903)


(8,900)

Inventory

3,614


1,397

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,012


(15,273)

Other assets

2,740


(2,915)

Accounts payable

(6,345)


2,581

Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

(540)


24,151

Net cash used in operating activities

(410,934)


(383,897)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of marketable securities

(789,622)


(325,957)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

541,313


228,043

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(239,836)

Purchases of property and equipment

(48,385)


(35,533)

Other


(1,300)

Net cash used in investing activities

(296,694)


(374,583)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net

9,658


434,263

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

6,267


15,810

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net


1,116,427

Finance lease principal payments

(4,184)


(2,833)

Settlement of acquisition obligations

(10,582)


(4,758)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,159


1,558,909

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(706,469)


800,429





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

933,525


131,480

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$         227,056


$         931,909

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of revenue


$    116,956


$      87,741


$    324,412


$    252,563

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(27,711)


(13,422)


(73,618)


(34,578)

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


(146)


(80)


(425)


(2,320)

Acquisition-related post-combination expense


(162)


(579)


(1,053)


(579)

Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets





(3,148)

Restructuring-related retention bonuses


(170)



(170)


Inventory and prepaid write-offs


(16,467)



(16,467)


Non-GAAP cost of revenue


$      72,300


$      73,660


$    232,679


$    211,938

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue


$    133,536


$    114,395


$    393,849


$    334,328

Cost of revenue


116,956


87,741


324,412


252,563

Gross profit


16,580


26,654


69,437


81,765

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


27,711


13,422


73,618


34,578

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


146


80


425


2,320

Acquisition-related post-combination expense


162


579


1,053


579

Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets





3,148

Restructuring-related retention bonuses


170



170


Inventory and prepaid write-offs


16,467



16,467


Non-GAAP gross profit


$      61,236


$      40,735


$    161,170


$    122,390

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Research and development


$      87,177


$      97,511


$    330,559


$    284,323

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(306)


(528)


(1,338)


(1,588)

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


(18,695)


(1,658)


(65,719)


(20,703)

Acquisition-related post-combination expense


(1,962)


(2,391)


(7,186)


(3,449)

Restructuring-related retention bonuses


(646)



(646)


Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation


(3,311)



(3,311)


Non-GAAP research and development


$      62,257


$      92,934


$    252,359


$    258,583

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Selling and marketing


$      49,193


$      55,501


$    172,086


$    163,705

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(1,610)


(1,685)


(4,856)


(5,062)

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


(806)



(2,374)


(2,696)

Acquisition-related post-combination expense





(38)

Restructuring-related retention bonuses


(115)



(115)


Non-GAAP selling and marketing


$      46,662


$      53,816


$    164,741


$    155,909

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

General and administrative


$      44,939


$      86,820


$    149,071


$    197,640

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


(3,438)


(11)


(6,656)


(21,261)

Acquisition-related post-combination expense



(31,716)



(35,463)

Restructuring-related retention bonuses


(300)



(300)


Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation


(111)



(111)


Non-GAAP general and administrative


$      41,090


$      55,093


$    142,004


$    140,916

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Research and development


$      87,177


$      97,511


$    330,559


$    284,323

Selling and marketing


49,193


55,501


172,086


163,705

General and administrative


44,939


86,820


149,071


197,640

Asset impairments


6,708



2,324,572


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(19,866)


(1,850)


(386,836)

Restructuring


118,514



118,514


Operating expenses


306,531


219,966


3,092,952


258,832

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(1,916)


(2,213)


(6,194)


(6,650)

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


(22,939)


(1,669)


(74,749)


(44,660)

Acquisition-related post-combination expense


(1,962)


(34,107)


(7,186)


(38,950)

Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities



19,866


1,850


386,836

Asset impairments


(6,708)



(2,324,572)


Restructuring


(118,514)



(118,514)


Restructuring-related retention bonuses


(1,061)



(1,061)


Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation


(3,422)



(3,422)


Non-GAAP operating expenses


$    150,009


$    201,843


$    559,104


$    555,408

Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Other income, net


$        1,872


$        3,357


$      19,637


$        9,846

Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities


527


(3,427)


(15,666)


(9,179)

Non-GAAP other income (expense), net


$        2,399


$           (70)


$        3,971


$           667

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Net loss


$    (301,156)


$    (198,176)


$ (3,006,476)


$    (173,882)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


29,627


15,635


79,812


41,228

Acquisition-related stock-based compensation


23,085


1,749


75,174


46,980

Acquisition-related post-combination expense


2,124


34,686


8,239


39,529

Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets and liabilities


527


(23,293)


(17,516)


(392,867)

Asset impairments


6,708



2,324,572


Restructuring


118,514



118,514


Restructuring-related retention bonuses


1,231



1,231


Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation


3,422



3,422


Inventory and prepaid write-offs


16,467



16,467


Acquisition-related income tax benefit


(1,390)


(6,520)


(40,195)


(30,607)

Non-GAAP net loss


$    (100,841)


$    (175,919)


$    (436,756)


$    (469,619)










Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$         (1.27)


$         (0.91)


$        (12.91)


$         (0.85)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted


$         (0.42)


$         (0.81)


$         (1.88)


$         (2.28)

Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted


237,974


218,384


232,889


205,587

Reconciliation of Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022

Net cash used in operating activities

$         (147,543)


$         (134,689)


$         (128,702)


$          (410,934)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(449,456)


108,965


43,797


(296,694)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(920)


3,770


(1,691)


1,159

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(597,919)


(21,954)


(86,596)


(706,469)

Adjustments:








Net changes in investments

428,608


(125,087)


(55,212)


248,309

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net



(9,658)


(9,658)

Cash burn

$          (169,311)


$          (147,041)


$          (151,466)


$          (467,818)


• Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2022 includes $29.1 million of restructuring-related cash payments and $14.1 million of acquisition-related payments.

Contact for Invitae:
Hoki Luk
ir@invitae.com

