ADVERTISING SALES INDUSTRY LEADER JASON WEBBY NAMED CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER OF NEWSWEEK

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Gentzel, Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer at Newsweek, today announced the appointment of advertising sales industry leader Jason Webby to the post of Chief Revenue Officer. In his newly created role, Jason will report directly to Kevin and will oversee the sales side of the business including digital, mobile, programmatic, native, CTV, newsletters, audio, custom content, print, and event platforms and all other sales revenue streams.

Prior to joining Newsweek, Jason served as Chief Revenue Officer, North America at Future, Plc. where he led teams responsible for all advertising revenue lines across Future's portfolio of over 200 brands. In addition to delivering 27% year-on-year growth in 2021, he set the go-to-market strategy for adding MarieClaire, The Week, CinemaBlend, and Kiplinger's Personal Finance to Future's North America commercial offering. Jason's deep expertise in advertising sales also includes senior leadership roles at V12 Data, GroupM, CNBC International and The Economist Group.

"Jason's deep expertise in data and developing first party data strategies and leading high performing sales and services teams will help propel Newsweek's successful digital transformation," said Gentzel. "His track record of success at industry leading digital media and advertising companies, including GroupM/Xaxis, will be instrumental in driving Newsweek's growth with brands and their agencies in 2023 and beyond."

"I am thrilled to join Kevin and the Newsweek team at this juncture," said Webby. "Newsweek's resurgence and transformation into a leading digital property has been exciting to witness. I look forward to working with Kevin and team in developing and executing a sales and marketing strategy that will continue to drive Newsweek forward and bring meaningful value to brand clients."

During his tenure at North America at Future, Plc Jason excelled at developing new revenue streams. He opened Future's Canadian office in Toronto, and oversaw the launch of Aperture, Future's first-party data platform in North America, enabling brands to efficiently target one out of every three online adults via their desired audience segments across Future's portfolio.

Prior to joining North America at Future, Plc, Jason was Chief Revenue Officer at V12 Data-- an omni-channel marketing and data firm leveraging consumer and B2B data for clients to use in email, programmatic and direct mail advertising. Under his leadership the team delivered a 54 percent increase in year-on-year new client wins and developed preferred partnerships to surface V12's data via Oracle Bluekai, LiveRamp, The Trade Desk and other prominent programmatic AdTech companies.

Previously at GroupM, Jason held the role of Senior Vice President, Managing Director, US at Xaxis— one of the industry's leading programmatic media companies. In his role, Jason oversaw all client engagement and led Xaxis' US sales and account services team.

Jason also spent three years based in London as Senior Vice President, Sales for CNBC International. In this role, Jason was responsible for all commercial activity across EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America spanning digital, mobile, broadcast, custom/native content, & events. In addition to owning all international revenue lines, Jason oversaw Catalyst, CNBC's in-house agency and content studio that creates original video and hosts events for marquee advertising partners.

During his previous role as SVP, Global Head of Sales at The Economist Group, he spent 10 years leading sales efforts across multiple lines of business. Jason led The Economist's successful transition in North America from a 167-year-old print weekly magazine to a market-leading digital publisher doubling revenue over a 3-year span. As a result, in 2008, both Adweek and Advertising Age named The Economist their "#1 Hottest Magazine in America", and "Magazine of the Year", respectively. Jason also oversaw global sales for The Economist Intelligence Unit, the forecasting and advisory services arm of The Economist Group, offering subscription services and bespoke research to clients such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 89-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

