SageSpring Wealth Partners Announces Official Launch of New Brand and Website

The national wealth advisory firm formerly known as Southwestern Investment Group is now SageSpring Wealth Partners.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group (SWIG)–is excited to announce the official launch of their new organization and brand. After seeing tremendous growth for the past decade, SageSpring acquired the equity interests of SWIG in order to continue striving for growth with their clients as an independently-owned, independent registered investment adviser. "Our new name and brand authentically represent who we are and how we plan to grow," says Matt Atchison, Executive VP. of SageSpring and Financial Professional of RJFS. SageSpring is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. and has offices and advisors across the Nashville area as well as in Knoxville, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; Omaha, Nebr.; Frisco, Tex.; San Antonio, Tex.; and Clarinda, Iowa.

SageSpring's leadership spent months carefully planning their rebrand message in order to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to their distinct values. Reiterating their clients' wellbeing as their priority, SageSpring's new name, logo, and website all reflect their desire to offer wise guidance and cultivate long-lasting relationships with clients. SageSpring seeks to uphold their dedication to helping clients build a life of prosperity, as their internal progress will allow them to be better stewards of clients' time and energy.

SageSpring's new website is live as of today. Advisors enter this new chapter with a steadfast commitment to clients' financial goals, and a pledge of transparency throughout the brand transition. "We are excited for the future," says Director of Business Development Sarah Esposito, "and know we will continue to serve our clients well!"

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group–has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' wellbeing, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients in order to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com.

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states.

