Red Lobster® Brings Seafood and Joy to All This Holiday Shopping Season with the Return of "Give a Gift, Get a Gift" Gift Card Promotion

Celebrating the Season with Seafood Just Got Easier with Red Lobster's Holiday Entertaining Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is kicking off the holiday season with delicious deals and easy entertaining solutions that will make the most wonderful time of the year even merrier for everyone. Whether it's finding the perfect stocking stuffer for seafood lovers or hosting a gathering for friends and family with a craveable seafood spread, Red Lobster is offering guests a variety of ways to incorporate seafood into their holiday celebrations.

Red Lobster’s® “Give a Gift, Get a Gift” gift card promotion allows guests to give the gift of seafood while also earning bonus coupons for themselves this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

Red Lobster is making it easy for guests to give the gift of seafood, and, of course, beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, while also getting something for themselves this holiday season with the return of the "Give a Gift, Get a Gift" gift card promotion! Starting now through the end of December, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive two bonus coupons for $10 off dine-in or online To Go orders of $30 or more, redeemable in January and February.*

Red Lobster is helping guests become the holiday hero, regardless of what they have planned this season, by offering easy entertaining solutions like Party Platters (Hot and Cold), Family Meals and Catering, all available To Go or for touchless delivery.

In honor of this joyous season, guests are invited to celebrate the holidays together in-restaurant or at home with Red Lobster. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

*$10 bonus coupons valid for Dine-in or online To Go orders, with minimum purchase of $30; excludes alcohol, tax, third party delivery, catering, gratuity, and gift cards. First bonus coupon valid 1/1/23 - 1/31/23 and second bonus coupon valid 2/1/23 – 2/28/23, excluding 2/14/23. See coupon for full terms and conditions.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

