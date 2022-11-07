HEI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

3Q22 Net Income of $62.1M and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)1 of $0.57

Utility Performance Steady Despite Inflationary Environment

Strong Bank Results Reflect Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion, Strong Loan Growth and Favorable Credit Trends

HONOLULU, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the third quarter of 2022 of $62.1 million and EPS of $0.57 compared to $63.4 million and EPS of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021.

"Hawaii's economy continues to show signs of strength, with unemployment, housing prices and tourism arrivals still trending favorably despite global macro uncertainties," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "We're pleased with our consolidated third quarter results, which reflect good performance across our enterprise and the benefits of our combination of companies. The utility successfully mitigated many of the impacts of the current higher cost environment and continued its strong progress in our clean energy transition.

"Our bank had another strong quarter. We again had broad-based loan growth, reflecting great work by our team along with the health of the local economy. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and rising interest rates continued to benefit our net interest margin and overall profitability," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY (HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC) EARNINGS2

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.8 million, compared to $50.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, with the variance primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$6 million higher Annual Revenue Adjustment revenues; and

$1 million due to the reset of heat rate requirements leading to lower penalties for fuel efficiency at our Hawaii Island utility.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$2 million in net tax adjustments due to tax credit benefits recognized in the third quarter of last year;

$2 million in higher operations and maintenance expenses, driven by increased generating station maintenance, increased preventative maintenance and higher bad debt expense, partially offset by higher expenses from generating station overhauls performed in the third quarter of last year;

$1 million in lower revenues related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year for Maui County operations that eliminates seasonality in recognizing target revenues and results in recognizing revenues evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged;

$1 million higher interest expense due to higher rates and balances; and

$1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK (ASB) EARNINGS

ASB's third quarter 2022 net income was $20.8 million, compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income compared to the linked quarter primarily reflected higher net interest income due to the rising interest rate environment and a negative provision expense recorded in the third quarter. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by a smaller negative provision and lower noninterest income.

Total earning assets as of September 30, 2022 were $8.9 billion, up 4.7% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, up 9.3% from December 31, 2021, reflecting growth across nearly the entire portfolio year to date.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.1% from December 31, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.13%, up 0.08% versus the linked quarter and up 0.07% versus the third quarter last year.

ASB's return on average equity3 for the third quarter of 2022 was 15.1%, compared to 12.2% in the linked quarter and 10.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.89% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.76% in the linked quarter and 0.86% in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $5.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.75% as of September 30, 2022.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense and higher general and administrative expenses.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On November 3, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022 (ex-dividend date is November 21, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on November 3, 2022 of $37.27, HEI's dividend yield is 3.8%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 955,971

$ 679,499

$ 2,483,636

$ 1,846,242 Bank

81,411

76,208

231,850

230,599 Other

4,815

1,197

7,386

3,266 Total revenues

1,042,197

756,904

2,722,872

2,080,107 Expenses















Electric utility

876,922

604,307

2,259,838

1,634,252 Bank

54,311

51,151

152,797

130,440 Other

8,849

4,130

22,178

18,212 Total expenses

940,082

659,588

2,434,813

1,782,904 Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

79,049

75,192

223,798

211,990 Bank

27,100

25,057

79,053

100,159 Other

(4,034)

(2,933)

(14,792)

(14,946) Total operating income

102,115

97,316

288,059

297,203 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

1,039

1,058

3,528

4,709 Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other

bank borrowings

(26,626)

(23,477)

(75,940)

(70,530) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

825

827

2,401

2,386 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,552

2,427

7,431

6,995 Gain on sales of investment securities, net and equity-method

investment

—

—

8,123

528 Income before income taxes

79,905

78,151

233,602

241,291 Income taxes

17,352

14,265

48,395

48,229 Net income

62,553

63,886

185,207

193,062 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

471

471

1,417

1,417 Net income for common stock

$ 62,082

$ 63,415

$ 183,790

$ 191,645 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.57

$ 0.58

$ 1.68

$ 1.75 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.57

$ 0.58

$ 1.68

$ 1.75 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 1.05

$ 1.02 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,470

109,311

109,421

109,272 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,705

109,575

109,712

109,588 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 49,764

$ 50,342

$ 140,308

$ 135,601 Bank

20,756

19,265

62,092

79,105 Other

(8,438)

(6,192)

(18,610)

(23,061) Net income for common stock

$ 62,082

$ 63,415

$ 183,790

$ 191,645 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI

$ (33,930)

$ 52,110

$ (117,221)

$ 152,796 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









10.5

10.3



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

$ 955,971

$ 679,499

$ 2,483,636

$ 1,846,242 Expenses















Fuel oil

383,602

180,682

874,543

447,245 Purchased power

225,209

185,759

606,827

490,520 Other operation and maintenance

121,110

116,468

371,259

349,180 Depreciation

58,711

57,386

175,921

172,122 Taxes, other than income taxes

88,290

64,012

231,288

175,185 Total expenses

876,922

604,307

2,259,838

1,634,252 Operating income

79,049

75,192

223,798

211,990 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,552

2,427

7,431

6,995 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

895

877

2,876

2,918 Interest expense and other charges, net

(19,609)

(18,148)

(56,735)

(54,126) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

825

827

2,401

2,386 Income before income taxes

63,712

61,175

179,771

170,163 Income taxes

13,450

10,335

37,967

33,066 Net income

50,262

50,840

141,804

137,097 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

228

228

686

686 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

50,034

50,612

141,118

136,411 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270

270

810

810 Net income for common stock

$ 49,764

$ 50,342

$ 140,308

$ 135,601 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian

Electric

$ 49,872

$ 50,448

$ 140,518

$ 135,776 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,655

1,636

4,609

4,578 Hawaii Electric Light

269

273

784

774 Maui Electric

288

282

807

774



2,212

2,191

6,200

6,126 Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 166.79

$ 86.77

$ 137.23

$ 74.93 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.1

8.3

1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

2022

2021 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 53,365

$ 48,129

$ 49,445

$ 147,499

$ 150,418 Interest and dividends on investment securities

15,052

14,693

11,996

43,729

31,709 Total interest and dividend income

68,417

62,822

61,441

191,228

182,127 Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,704

921

1,176

3,572

3,919 Interest on other borrowings

1,055

139

5

1,199

55 Total interest expense

2,759

1,060

1,181

4,771

3,974 Net interest income

65,658

61,762

60,260

186,457

178,153 Provision for credit losses

(186)

2,757

(1,725)

(692)

(22,367) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,844

59,005

61,985

187,149

200,520 Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,763

4,716

4,800

15,066

15,337 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,879

4,552

4,262

14,122

12,029 Fee income on other financial products

2,416

2,529

2,124

7,663

6,767 Bank-owned life insurance

122

(142)

2,026

661

6,211 Mortgage banking income

181

372

1,272

1,630

7,497 Gain on sale of real estate

—

—

—

1,002

— Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

—

—

528 Other income, net

633

475

283

1,480

631 Total noninterest income

12,994

12,502

14,767

41,624

49,000 Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

28,597

27,666

30,888

83,478

86,595 Occupancy

5,577

5,467

5,157

16,996

15,226 Data processing

4,509

4,484

4,278

13,144

13,162 Services

2,751

2,522

2,272

7,712

7,609 Equipment

2,432

2,402

2,373

7,163

6,989 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,123

1,073

1,072

3,256

3,094 Marketing

925

934

995

2,877

2,308 FDIC insurance

914

891

808

2,613

2,412 Other expense

4,729

3,959

3,668

11,929

9,790 Total noninterest expense

51,557

49,398

51,511

149,168

147,185 Income before income taxes

27,281

22,109

25,241

79,605

102,335 Income taxes

6,525

4,643

5,976

17,513

23,230 Net income

$ 20,756

$ 17,466

$ 19,265

$ 62,092

$ 79,105 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (78,186)

$ (71,369)

$ 7,581

$ (248,126)

$ 38,666 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.89

0.76

0.86

0.90

1.21 Return on average equity

15.11

12.17

10.26

13.65

14.31 Return on average tangible common equity

17.77

14.20

11.52

15.79

16.11 Net interest margin

2.96

2.85

2.90

2.87

2.94 Efficiency ratio

65.55

66.52

68.66

65.40

64.80 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.03

—

0.03

0.01

0.08 As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.35

0.40

0.97







Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.24

1.28

1.48







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

4.0

4.9

7.3







Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.7

7.7

8.0







Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 5.0

$ 12.0

$ 12.0

$ 32.0

$ 40.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

__________________________________________ 1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share. 2 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%. 3 Bank return on average equity calculated using daily average common equity.

