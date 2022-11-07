EisnerAmper Earns 2022 "Best of Accounting" Award for Client Service Excellence for Sixth Consecutive Year

Firm's Score Exceeds 2x the Profession's Average

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper—a global accounting, tax and business advisory firm—has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award for excellence in client service for the sixth consecutive year.

EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein (PRNewswire)

From ClearlyRated's online survey, EisnerAmper received a Net Promoter Score ("NPS") of 81.2, more than double the accounting sector average. NPS rankings are a well-established measure of client satisfaction. EisnerAmper's score, based on more than 1,000 client responses, translates to a rating of 4.8 out of 5. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting designation specifically benchmarks ratings against other accounting firms nationally to achieve the most accurate rating structure possible.

"EisnerAmper always delivers a quality product. The partners and staff are very friendly and knowledgeable. They are true professionals," said Bill Golden, Managing Director at Lancet Capital Health Ventures. This is one of the 1,000-plus open-ended comments received during EisnerAmper's survey process.

"Our profession has evolved tremendously over the last few years. EisnerAmper clients expect us to provide continued excellence in service while also creating new solutions for them," said EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein. "These survey results demonstrate that, while we must continue to evolve, our focus on clients remains consistent. We're always striving to improve and the feedback from our clients enables us to do just that."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities have approximately 300 partners and 3,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

