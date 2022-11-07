DAVID W. BERSON, Ph.D. JOINS CUMBERLAND ADVISORS AS CHIEF US ECONOMIST

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Investment Advisory firm Cumberland Advisors has added renowned economist David W. Berson, Ph.D. to their ranks as Chief U.S. Economist. He will also serve as a member of the firm's Investment Committee and as an Investment Advisor Representative. Cumberland Advisors' President, CEO and Director of Fixed Income, John Mousseau, heralded Dr. Berson's experiences as Chief U.S. Economist at Nationwide Insurance, The PMI Group and Fannie Mae noting his leadership in the industry. "Our research is independent and so is our thinking. We are active managers of fixed income, balanced, and equity strategies that we design in-house and adding someone with David Berson's depth and reputation expands the intelligence we offer our advisory, institutional and wealth clients."

David W. Berson, Ph.D. to their ranks as Chief U.S. Economist, Cumberland Advisors (PRNewswire)

Dr. Berson is president of the National Business Economic Issues Council, is on the Advisory Board of the Economics Department at The University of Michigan, and is on The Forecast Panel of The National Association for Business Economics. He is a frequent speaker in national media and at financial conferences on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets.

"I respect the quality of independent thinking at Cumberland Advisors and their understanding of Fed policy and its impact on markets. I am well-acquainted with their executive leadership and look forward to working with them," said Berson.

Berson has also been Chief Financial Economist and Head of Regional Economic Analysis at Wharton Econometrics, Visiting Scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and Assistant Professor of Economics at Claremont McKenna College and Claremont Graduate School. His government experiences include Staff Economist on the Council of Economic Advisers and Economic Analyst at the Treasury Department and the Office of the Special Trade Representative. Dr. Berson will contribute to Cumberland Advisors' team on topics such as the economy, monetary/fiscal policy, and capital markets.

"It is a sincere privilege to have David Berson join me and my colleagues at Cumberland Advisors," said Founder and Chairman David Kotok. "His extensive knowledge of financial markets, risk analysis, and frontline experience for more than thirty years is invaluable for forecasting and analysis."

Dr. Berson has provided economic analysis for media outlets such as Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. He will also appear on Cumberland Advisors' YouTube Channel, and on Matt McAleer's Week in Review, and provide market commentary https://www.cumber.com/ for clients and followers of Cumberland Advisors.

Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D., Cumberland Advisors' Chief Monetary Economist and former EVP and Director of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, added: "I have known David Berson for decades and admire his grasp of monetary policy and how it operates."

Cumberland Advisors (Cumber.com) is a registered investment advisory firm founded in 1973 serving clients nationwide as a dedicated fee-for-service only asset manager using market leading knowledge and analysis. The firm invests money in proprietary fixed income, equity, and balanced strategies for financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients. Learn more about Cumberland's investment philosophy and investment strategies.

