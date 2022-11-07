ALAN B. LEVAN | NSU BROWARD CENTER OF INNOVATION WINS BIG AT THE GLOBAL CONSORTIUM OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP CENTERS (GCEC) GLOBAL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS

Levan Center of Innovation named "Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center" by premier leadership organization that addresses the importance of academic, entrepreneurship programs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center of Innovation), an economic and education development engine serving South Florida with local, regional, national, and international impact, is pleased to announce it was named "Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center" at the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers Conference. Winning in the category of schools with more than 5,000 students, the annual GCEC conference was held in Las Vegas from October 27 - October 29.

John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at Nova Southeastern University and Executive Director of the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation; Alan B. Levan, Chairman, Board of Governors, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, Chairman of BBX Capital Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Bluegreen Vacations; Jaap Donath, Assistant Executive Director of Programs of the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation at the GCEC Conference in Las Vegas, NV. (PRNewswire)

"We're so very proud to receive the award at this year's GCEC global conference," said John Wensveen , Levan Center.

"We're so very proud to receive the award at this year's GCEC global conference," said John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director of the Levan Center of Innovation. "It is a wonderful accomplishment being a finalist among prestigious universities including James Madison University, MIT, NSU, Technical University of Denmark, and University of Suffolk (UK). We couldn't be more excited to bring this home to share with our partners in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship."

Established in 1997, GCEC is "the" global association representing leading university programs focused on sharing of best practices, developing programs and initiatives, and collaborating and assisting each other advancing, strengthening, and celebrating the role of universities in educating entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

ABOUT ALAN B. LEVAN | NSU BROWARD CENTER OF INNOVATION:

The Levan Center of Innovation, located in a 54,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility (3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314), is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County. It is the world's first "theme park" for entrepreneurs and supporting stakeholders offering customized programs, events, and wraparound services. With a focus on three themes (innovation, technology, entrepreneurship) and four pillars known as the Founder's Journey (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate), it has resulted in breakthrough ideation, new technologies, job creation, talent skills pipeline, new company formation, philanthropic initiatives and scaling of early-stage and young startup companies. By powering the innovation ecosystem, the Levan Center of Innovation is a major stakeholder in the establishment of an innovation hub for South Florida. Please visit nova.edu/innovation or call 954-262-TECH.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation