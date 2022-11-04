Main Squeeze Juice Co. Awards Arizona Region to Local Franchise Business All-stars

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Squeeze Juice Co.® and Conscious Capital Growth™ continue the rapid expansion of this popular New Orleans-based brand by awarding of the Arizona Region to Don Gatzemeier and Shawnae Stollenwerk, two franchisee all-stars who, with the help of local franchisees, will open more than 30 locations statewide.

Gatzemeier owns and operates Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio®, and Club Pilates® locations. Adding Main Squeeze Juice Co. as Regional Developer, he and Stollenwerk, area manager of his Amazing Lash Studio locations, will bring extensive business know-how to this venture and the franchisees awarded stores.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. CEO Thomas Nieto said, "I'm confident Arizonans will love Main Squeeze as much as people in Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Florida. The Main Squeeze lifestyle is life-changing. We are excited to expand our national presence and bring convenient, healthy options to more people. We're ready to win more raging fans who can't help but spread the word."

Main Squeeze will open multiple locations in the Phoenix metro area along with Tucson, Flagstaff, and Prescott. With the renewed consumer focus on health and wellness, great-tasting 100% plant-powered, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, bowls, toasts, and more in demand than ever in Arizona and across the nation.

Gatzemeier said, "Main Squeeze is an ideal fit. We couldn't believe how easy and great-tasting eating healthy can be and the Main Squeeze Juice Co. home office team really impressed us. They love their work, and the positive energy was all over the place."

"My passion is driving franchisee success and providing career opportunities within the community. Even better, with Main Squeeze, we get to make people healthier, too," said Stollenwerk.

"Don and Shawnae are perfect partners thanks to their track record of franchise success. They'll be great ambassadors for making healthy easier throughout Arizona," said Scott Schubiger, chief growth officer for Main Squeeze Juice Co., the acquisition and growth accelerator firm that invested in Main Squeeze this year.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Main Squeeze Juice Company, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been franchising its 100% plant-based, fast-casual concept since 2017. The original Main Squeeze, built in Lake Charles, Louisiana, achieved early success, prompting them to take their passion for healthy eating and meal replacement to the next level. The company has 27 locations open and 90 more in development. Their mission is to make healthy easier in the U.S. and worldwide. (www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com)

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure, and access to capital, bringing a decades-long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education, and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. (www.ccGRO.com).

Main Squeeze Juice Co. – home office

5521 Tchoupitoulas St.

New Orleans, LA 70115

Conscious Capital Growth – headquarters

9112 East Verde Grove View, Suite 101-E

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

