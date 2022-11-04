Country Roads RV Center is Named One of the Top 50 Dealers in North America by RV Business Magazine

Country Roads RV Center is Named One of the Top 50 Dealers in North America by RV Business Magazine

The RV Business Magazine Top 50 Dealers Awards Recognize RV Dealers for Exceptional Selection, Customer Service and Outstanding Performance

LEXINGTON, N.C., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they have been named one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America by RV Business Magazine.

To learn more about the award as well as what helps to set Country Roads RV Center apart, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-named-one-of-the-top-50-rv-dealers-in-the-nation-by-rv-business-magazine/ .

As a company spokesperson for Country Roads RV Center noted, the RV Business Magazine Top 50 Dealers Awards, which is now in its eleventh year, recognizes outstanding RV dealers from all 50 states and Canada.

"Dealers from across North America are nominated by the top US and Canadian RV manufacturers for this coveted and prestigious award, and the judging and scrutiny are intense," the spokesperson noted, adding that the winner will be acknowledged at an awards reception on November 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the 2022 RV Dealers' International Convention/Expo.

"The awards are given to dealers who take care and pride, in the words of RV Business Magazine, in '…exemplifying best practices in areas such as customer care, service, staff training, marketing, and community service."

The fact that Country Roads RV Center has been recognized as a Top 50 RV Dealer in North America will not surprise the many valued customers who have done business with the company since it opened.

"Although this is our first time being named to the RVB Top 50 Dealers, the folks who have purchased new RVs, campers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, and travel trailers know that being devoted to our customers and providing top notch service are not just words to us—they're a way of life that we're proud to uphold with every customer interaction, every time, every day."

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

CONTACT: Country Roads RV Center, 2609 Enterprise Road, Lexington , NC 27295, (336) 775-2100

View original content:

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc