Batteries Plus Highlights Industry-Leading Expertise During National Repair Done Right Month

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer to Offer Promotions on Quality Phone Repairs by WISE-Certified Technicians

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --This November Batteries Plus , the nation's leading specialty battery and lighting retailer and phone repair experts, is celebrating National Repair Done Right Month by recognizing the highly-skilled repair technicians serving consumers as well as raising public awareness around where to seek the best quality repairs from trusted providers. During the entire month of November the national franchise, which boasts prestigiously certified repair technicians at all store locations, is working to highlight the importance of top-grade services executed by educated professionals by offering its industry-leading expertise with company-wide promotions and special events.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

To gain awareness for National Repair Done Right Month, Batteries Plus will be highlighting device repair technicians during its 'Tech Team Tuesday' series. Every Tuesday in November the brand will feature in-depth stories, as well as repair tips and advice from its expertly certified technicians on all of their social media channels. Moreover, Batteries Plus is offering $20 off phone repairs if booked online, as well as additional deals for repairs on other consumer electronics at all 700 Batteries Plus locations.

"Our WISE-certified technicians provide best-in-class repair services, which continually earns the respect and trust from our customers who expect nothing less, and solidifies our reputation as experts in phone repair," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus.

Batteries Plus sets itself apart from other cell phone retailers with its WISE-certified technicians, who participate in the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association's Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) certification tests, where technicians are tested on their ability to perform important repair functions using a certain set of industry-standard methods. That's why consumers can be confident they are receiving the highest quality of repairs when taking their devices to one of the brand's 700 locations, all of which provide repairs on cell phone batteries, screens, cameras, speakers, charge ports and more.

"We are so proud of our technicians for taking the necessary steps to receive the proper training and education to provide high-quality services," added Williams. "Becoming WISE-certified is an incredible accomplishment, and it showcases the true talent, drive and dedication of our repair professionals. This month, we hope to shine a light on their hard work and spread awareness on the importance of repairs done right."

To celebrate their incredible achievements, all technicians who are WISE-certified or currently working to be will receive free custom-made tee shirts sponsored by WISE to wear during the National Repair Done Right month, to help create more awareness on phone repairs done right.

"Batteries Plus understands the importance of the devices that we depend on to run our daily lives, which is why customers can trust our backed team of certified professionals to repair it right the first time," Williams explained. "Our technicians handle each device with the utmost care and efficiency to get the device back in the hands of the customer in the best condition possible."

For more information on Batteries Plus' WISE certification, visit https://www.wisecertification.com/batteries-plus-scott-williams-shares-wise-words-of-wisdom/ .

For more information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus