OmniTRAX Industrial Team Earns Global Accreditation

Johnson, Strickland Awarded International Economic Development Recertification

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, the transportation affiliate of the multi-billion-dollar developer The Broe Group, is proud to announce the recertification of two industrial team executives by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Ean Johnson, OmniTRAX Vice President of Industrial Development, and Justin Strickland, OmniTRAX Director of Industrial Development, are two of only four Certified Economic Developers (CEcD) in the rail industry. The global accreditation denotes a mastery of principal skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to professional growth. (PRNewswire)

Ean Johnson, OmniTRAX Vice President of Industrial Development, and Justin Strickland, OmniTRAX Director of Industrial Development, have completed the rigorous recertification process to earn individual designations as Certified Economic Developers (CEcD).

"Rail and industrial economic development go hand-in-hand," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "IEDC certification is a highly recognized industry honor that builds trust. Prospective development partners know that they are working with trained professionals that have the expertise and trusted network of economic development relationships to support the complexity of expansion and relocation projects."

The global accreditation denotes a mastery of principal skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to professional growth. Worldwide, fewer than 1,200 economic developers have achieved the prestigious CEcD designation. Johnson and Strickland are two of only four certified economic developers currently working in the rail industry.

Johnson and Strickland represent more than 15 years of IEDC accreditation and more than 30 years of economic development experience, attracting new partners and new projects across the nation. As highly skilled economic development practitioners, Johnson, Strickland, and other Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create and retain high-quality jobs, establish economic vibrancy, and improve quality of life for the people they serve.

July's announcement of GAF's $80M, 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility on the OmniTRAX rail network in Peru, Illinois is a testament to the importance of Certified Economic Developers. OmniTRAX's industrial development team cultivated strong partnerships with the project site selection consultant and local officials to advance a successful collaboration that benefitted all parties.

"Certified Economic Developers continue to shape worldwide economic development projects and we are pleased to announce these recertifications as part of Ean and Justin's dedication to their profession and OmniTRAX's continued commitment to economic development," said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About IEDC

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban and local to international, IEDC's members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions.

Learn more about IEDC: www.iedconline.org

Ean Johnson, OmniTRAX Vice President of Industrial Development, and Justin Strickland, OmniTRAX Director of Industrial Development, are two of only four Certified Economic Developers (CEcD) in the rail industry. The global accreditation denotes a mastery of principal skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to professional growth. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OmniTRAX