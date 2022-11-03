nutribullet® Brings Eight Unexpected Side Dish Smoothies to This Year's Thanksgiving Table

Ranging from Green Bean Casserole to Pumpkin Pie, these savory and sweet smoothies blend traditional holiday flavors and trending ingredients into a sipping experience that's fun for side dish and smoothie lovers alike.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over turkey — everyone knows side dishes are the real stars of the Thanksgiving feast. This holiday season, nutribullet® thought it was time to pay homage to these unsung heroes the way it knows best: by turning them into smoothies.

Whether you're a mashed potato and gravy lover, a mac and cheese enthusiast, or a total stuffing fanatic, nutribullet® has created smoothie-fied versions of your favorite Thanksgiving sides to celebrate and invigorate their tried-and-true presence on the holiday table.

"These recipes align wonderfully with nutribullet®'s commitment to creativity, speed, and convenience," said John Olson, Brand Manager at nutribullet®. "Somewhat unexpected, they taste awesome and genuinely evoke the feeling and flavor of an actual Thanksgiving feast. We love seeing our consumers get creative with how they use their blenders and hope these recipes encourage everyone to have a little extra fun this holiday season."

On one end of the smoothie spectrum, these savory recipes encourage seconds and thirds:

Green Bean Casserole Smoothie: If your idea of a smoothie includes frozen tropical fruit and a cute little umbrella, maybe this isn't the one for you. But, if you're open to a more savory sipping experience, this unconventional blend is actually pretty dang tasty.

Mac and Cheese Smoothie: This smoothie might be a bit shocking, but trust us! And, when it's the next cheesy trend, remember you heard it here first.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Smoothie: Creamy, smooth, easy to digest…mashed potatoes are basically already a smoothie. nutribullet® just takes it one step further on the texture front.

Stuffing Smoothie: Bread, garlic, onions, mushrooms: key ingredients in stuffing – potentially questionable ingredients in a smoothie. What could've been a kitchen disaster, is in fact a smoothie-fied masterpiece. Further proof that any stuffing is good stuffing.

Filled with benefits like fiber, Vitamin A, and magnesium (sorry, magnesi-YUM), these four recipes are crafted specifically for those with a sweet tooth:

Cranberry Sauce Smoothie : For those whose cranberry sauce-to-turkey ratio skews dangerously high, this is the smoothie for you.

Sweet Potato Casserole Smoothie: Love the savory-sweetness of this classic casserole but don't actually want to spend time in the kitchen assembling and baking? Whip up this blended version instead.

Cornbread Smoothie: Spare the crumb-filled tabletop and indulge in this rich and creamy smoothie instead.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie: Love it or hate it, pumpkin pie is the most iconic dessert on the Thanksgiving table. This smoothie-fied version is creamy and sweet, with just enough spice to keep things interesting.

Each recipe is thoughtfully formulated by nutribullet®'s resident recipe developers using the nutribullet® Pro 900 . Designed for intuitive use with 900 watts of power, this personal blender slashes cook and prep time with its nutrient extraction blades and unique shape. Plus its top-rack dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

Even though these recipes might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to a smoothie — or a Thanksgiving side dish for that matter — they do deliver big. Try for yourself – visit https://www.nutribullet.com/recipes/o/thanksgiving-smoothies/ for a full list of ingredients and step-by-step instructions. For more information on nutribullet®, visit https://www.nutribullet.com or visit @nutribullet on Instagram or TikTok .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

