Inaugural Web 5.0 Conference Saw Encouraging Attendance and Strengthened Marvion's Presence in Singapore

The world premiere exclusive trailer for "Forensic Psychologist" was screened on Singapore's first and largest autostereoscopic glasses-free 3D display screen

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to conclude the inaugural Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore. Held on 1 Nov 2022, the event saw more than 400 attendees congregating in person to share and exchange ideas to seed a broader based Web 5.0 discussion between centralised (Web 2.0) and decentralised (Web 3.0) apps and platforms.

Highlights of the Web 5.0 Conference

Apart from a stellar line-up of local and international speakers who shared the stage to talk about topics surrounding 4 key themes – (1) Innovation, (2) Technology and Security, (3) Legal and Regulations and (4) Investment and Applications, the conference also showcased Singapore's first and largest autostereoscopic glasses-free 3D display screen measuring 3.6m by 2m. This was one of the highlights of the conference as attendees were in awe by how Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) can be playable on autostereoscopic 3D devices. In particular, the world premiere exclusive trailer of "Forensic Psychologist" was converted into 3D format and played onscreen in the Metaverse Exhibit section.

Chai Kok Young, Chief Technology Officer of Marvion says, "Marvion DOTs have always been different from the rest of the companies that deal with NFTs, in the way that we position them as an ownership token for physical lifestyle and entertainment items. By incorporating technology that fuses digital experiences for physical items, this would allow buyers of our DOTs to have a truly immersive user experience as not only will they receive the physical piece, they will also be able to own digital copies of the item in 2D and 3D formats. The conference serves as a great avenue for people to see our DOTs in person and experience what our technology has to offer for themselves."

Commenting on the conference, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion said, "I am very pleased at the turnout of the inaugural Web 5.0 Conference, and am grateful for the support of many industry leaders who showed up to share their insights and deliver knowledge to our attendees. In a fast evolving space like technology, I strongly believe collaboration is key and hope that through this conference, we are a step closer in establishing a strong presence here in Singapore."

For more information on Marvion and its DOT offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

For media queries, please contact:

Media@Marvion.Media

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: www.marvion.media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: www.t.me/marvion_media

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.