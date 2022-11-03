Acer Reports Net Income for Q3 2022 at NT$1.88 Billion, for Year-to-September at NT$5.84 Billion with EPS NT$1.94

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022: consolidated revenues were NT$64.89 billion; gross profits ended at NT$6.56 billion with 10.1% margin; operating income was NT$829.61 million; and net income [1] was NT$1.88 billion, which was up 8.8% from the previous quarter or down 37.8% year-on-year (YoY).

For year-to-September, Acer generated consolidated revenues of NT$215.59 billion, net income of NT$5.84 billion, which was down 32.6% YoY, and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.94.

Business highlights:

The public subsidiaries have all announced their business results with profitability. They contributed to 43% of total operating income of the Acer Group while accounting for 16% of total revenues.

Acer strives to optimize its financial position by enhancing its supply chain management and product sell through:

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

