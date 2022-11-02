ZEISS Microscopy's New Microsite Teases Content in Interactive Display Wall at SfN Neuroscience 2022 Conference

Visit booth 2228 to experience the interactive display featuring breakthroughs from world-renowned microscopy researchers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly announced microsite from ZEISS Microscopy, gives visitors a glimpse of what they can interact with at SfN Neuroscience 2022, in San Diego, CA, booth 2228, from November 13 through November 16. The microsite showcases 9 researchers and their breakthroughs, some of whom will be featured in high visual detail on the booth's interactive touch screen.

An example of neuroscience specific research presented on the interactive display at the ZEISS booth comes from Dr. Mclean Bolton, Research Group Leader at Bolton Lab. Dr. Bolton investigates disorders of neural circuit function. Building on post-graduate work developing screening platforms for neurological disorders, her goal is to gain understanding on how neural circuits are altered in complex behavioral disorders like autism and schizophrenia. Neuroscientists, and others interested in this research, can learn about Dr. Bolton's Brain Circuitry and Autism research, on the microsite, ahead of the conference.

In addition to the interactive wall, booth visitors are invited to join three in-booth customer presentations, with topics from "Multicolor confocal imaging through implanted GRIN lenses" delivered by Nicolai T. Urban, Ph.D., Head of Light Microscopy, Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience, to "Reaching the Brain: Developing Novel Genome Engineering Delivery Systems in vivo" delivered by Kyle Fink, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of California, Davis Medical Center, and also featured is "AT the Visual Cortex: Mapping Synapses with Correlative Array Tomography" delivered by Jenna Schardt, Research Associate III, Allen Institute for Brain Science. These plus two additional presentations from ZEISS can be found here: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/l/events/trade-shows/neuroscience-2022.html#sessions

ZEISS is proud to be a partner in helping customers find their next breakthrough and is supporting them with these new innovations. To learn more about ZEISS at SfN Neuroscience 2022 and to book an in-booth live microscopy workflow session, please visit: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/l/events/trade-shows/neuroscience-2022.html#workflows

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Dr. McLean Bolton, Research Group Leader at Bolton Lab, investigates disorders of neural circuit function. (PRNewswire)

