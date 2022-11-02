Opus IVS™ Introduces Chrysler Variant of Mongoose™-Plus Series

Latest OEM-specific J2534 Pass-thru Device Enables Shops with an OEM-approved Low-cost Solution for Use with Chrysler's Witech 2.0

DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest enhancement of the award-winning Mongoose™-Plus series of J2534 OEM-specific pass-thru devices with the addition of the Chrysler variant.

Mongoose-Plus Chrysler Product Highlights

The legendary Mongoose solutions have been a six-time winner of Motor's Top 20 Tool Award for providing OEM dealers and independent auto repair facilities a low-cost option for J2534 pass-thru diagnostics and reprogramming. This newest Chrysler version of Mongoose Plus comes with the latest protocols needed to service the new model year vehicles such as DoIP (ethernet) and CAN FD on all channels as well as fault tolerant CAN, I-Line on multiple pins and UART Echo Byte. The device, when working with Chrysler's Witech 2.0 software, can perform emissions reprogramming for 1996 to current vehicles, non-emissions programming and OEM diagnostics for 2006 to current vehicles.

"The roots of Opus IVS grew from our legacy as Drew Technologies providing essential diagnostic tools to automakers as the OEM VCI (Vehicle Communication Interface) for their car dealerships, and we've continued to bring the same advanced dealership capabilities also to the aftermarket repair shop. With the introduction of the Right to Repair OEM software subscription offerings, the Mongoose-Plus has become the go-to solution for single-OEM J2534 capabilities," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "The Mongoose-Plus has been tested by OEMs and is in use at tens of thousands of vehicle dealerships as their essential diagnostic tool. Now the aftermarket shop can simply go to Amazon or their preferred tool supplier and get the same capabilities that are in the dealership for Chrysler vehicles in addition to all our other models already available," added Herron.

Experience the Difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS is currently showcasing the Chrysler Variant of Mongoose-Plus and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show (November 1-4) in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

