FOR A LIMITED TIME: JENI'S OFFERS FREE SHIPPING ONLINE

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 3, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free shipping for a limited time. Place an order of $65 or more at jenis.com through Monday, Nov. 7 and shipping is free. Just use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Jeni's will even let you choose your week of delivery at checkout—so you can schedule a gift now for later and beat the gifting rush.

Even better: Jeni's holiday flavors have dropped—and are available to order during the free shipping promo. They're perfect for adding the right amount of party to seasonal celebrations: To add a wow factor to Thanksgiving pies; to impress as an original (and appreciated) gift for party hosts and food-loving friends; or to simply be a moment of joy in the midst of the rush.

Available for nationwide shipping at jenis.com, at Jeni's scoop shops across the country and in select grocery stores, the five flavors are the scoopable cheer we all deserve after another very long year.

The descriptions alone are smile-inducing:

White Chocolate Peppermint— A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.



Boozy Eggnog— We definitely spiked the eggnog. Silky egg custard rich with nutmeg and Tennessee whiskey. Made in collaboration with Uncle Nearest whiskey!



Cranberry Crumble— Brand new! A showstopper on the spread. Brown sugar-oat crisp, cranberry sauce, and crushed walnuts wrapped in lively cranberry cream.



Pistachio Macaron— Pure, roasted pistachio cream with a savory finish and mystical, meringue-like honey texture.



Mexican Hot Chocolate—Velvety, rich, mouth-tingling milk chocolate spiked with cinnamon and cayenne. The very definition of sweet heat—and the flavor that inspired Jeni to make ice cream.

To get a little more up close and personal with Jeni's holiday offerings, you can browse their holiday collections online to find the flavors for everyone on your gift list.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

