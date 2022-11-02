MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC, the leader in private branded parts and supplies for the food industry, announced a new organizational structure to best serve its growing customer base of service professionals, resellers, operators and manufacturers.

Dale Barina, President & Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

Diversified Foodservice Supply Announces Leadership Restructuring

Dale Barina, President & Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Dale will have commercial responsibility across all customer segments and continued responsibility for the supply chain. Dale joined DFS in 2020 as Chief Supply Chain Officer, leading the integration of key supply chain functions to support the go-to-market commercial structure. He has a strong distribution background with GE, Grainger, and Reinhart Foodservice, and delivers consistent business results year after year.

Keith Kelly, Chief Development Officer M&A. Keith will lead the company's acquisition pipeline development and lead industry relations and enterprise-level customer and supplier engagement. Keith's background as President for both TundraFMP and Ice-O-Matic, in addition to his long-term industry knowledge, positions him as an important growth enabler for the company.

Andrew Klein, Senior Vice President of Digital Commerce. In this role, Andrew will lead all digital enablement and digital commerce initiatives at the company. Andrew recently led category management, pricing and product information within DFS. He also brings a strong background in digital commerce from his time spent at McMaster-Carr and Grainger.

Lucas Rogers, Vice President of Category Management & Procurement. Lucas will oversee expansion of the private branded parts and supplies assortment through low-cost sourcing and efficient purchasing that will result in outstanding service levels and great prices. Lucas brings extensive purchasing and category management experience from his various roles at American Hotel Register.

"Our new structure will enable the company to sustain the rapid growth we've experienced over the past two years, and positions us to take advantage of additional growth opportunities moving forward," said Jeff King, CEO of DFS. "I'm thrilled that Dale, Keith, Andrew and Lucas will be leading the next phase of growth at DFS. They move quickly, get things done and are constantly thinking about how we can improve the customer and supplier experience," said King.

DFS will continue to service customers from their five locations in MT Prospect, IL, Lumberton, NJ, Boulder, CO, Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX.

About Diversified Foodservice Supply

About Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC Diversified Foodservice Supply, LLC, based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is the leader in private branded parts and supplies for the food industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations in the U.S. and globally. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high-quality parts and supplies direct from factories around the world as well as from national branded and original equipment manufacturers. DFS product brands include Mavrik (parts), Franklin (supplies) and KNG (apparel) and are consistently recognized for their high quality and competitive prices. The company markets its products to service professionals, resellers, operators and equipment manufacturers through a network of captive go-to-market banners and third party seller relationships.

Keith Kelly, Chief Development Officer M&A (PRNewswire)

Andrew Klein, Senior Vice President of Digital Commerce (PRNewswire)

Lucas Rogers, Vice President of Category Management & Procurement (PRNewswire)

Diversified Foodservice Supply Logo (PRNewswire)

