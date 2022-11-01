Truist Donates Former Tucker, Georgia Branch to Operation HOPE

Operation HOPE receives donation of Metro-Atlanta location from Truist to provide financial

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE announced today that it is receiving the donation of Truist Financial Corporation's former Tucker, Georgia, branch. This donation is part of Truist's $20 million investment to Operation HOPE for financial education and support of significant initiatives.

The former Truist branch, built on 1.6 acres, will be a state-of-the-art facility for Operation HOPE's programs in 2023.

The location will serve as a community hub, which will include offices, conference rooms and open spaces for educational discussions and presentations. HOPE Inside coaches will have space to provide clients with financial counseling on everyday financial questions to assist them on their financial journeys.

"We've accomplished significant impact through our partnership with Truist. The donation of this Tucker location will allow us to expand our footprint and provide much-needed financial literacy programs to more communities, more families and more individuals," said Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Hope Bryant. I'm proud of the work we've already achieved with Truist as our partner and look forward to continuing to bring lasting, positive changes to the financial wellbeing of every client who walks through the doors of our new Operation HOPE site."

"At Truist, we deliver on our purpose to build better lives and communities through partnerships like Operation HOPE," said Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson. "We're proud this location can now take on a new life by providing financial coaching and resources to change lives for the better and help those in our communities achieve financial happiness."

Operation HOPE's partnership with Truist also includes a series of collaborative programs such as HOPE Inside coaching, digital access that connects to education and banking solutions, including Truist, and the creation of 1 million Black-owned businesses (1MBB) by 2030 through the Operation Hope 1MBB initiative.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone—disrupting poverty for millions of low- and moderate-income individuals and families across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which was recognized as "Innovator of the Year" recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small-business dreamers into small-business owners, minimum-wage workers into living-wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered survivors.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of September 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

