Keap Encourages Entrepreneurs to Power On, Announces 2022 ikon Winners

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, hosted its annual ikon conference on Oct. 27-28 and announced the 2022 ikon award winners. The two winners, Wrap Ukraine With Quilts and Lifeonaire, had the opportunity to be voted on by the more than 850 registered attendees during the ikon conference. This year's event gave attendees the opportunity to learn how to power on by optimizing their business, sales and marketing goals with proven strategies from small business experts.

"Given the current state of our economy, there are many challenges that small business owners face on a daily basis, but with these challenges come just as many opportunities, including learning about the potential impact that lifecycle automation strategies can have on their business," said Clate Mask, CEO and co-founder of Keap. "For the Keap community to be able to power on together showcases our purpose to liberate and empower entrepreneurs to strengthen their families, communities, and economies."

Keap attendees were presented the finalists and voted on the winners during the first day of the conference. After the winners were selected, attendees celebrated their success and learned from their stories. Here's a closer look at this year's winners and finalists:

The Let's Grow Award is presented to an entrepreneur that has seen significant growth and success after using Keap. The 2022 winner was Jason Wojo, founder of Lifeonaire , a company that focuses on helping people identify exactly what it is they want their life to look like and then reverse engineer a business to get there.

"Almost every aspect of our business has benefited from Keap. It's crazy how far we've come, from literally having zero of this done to where we are now, and I know we can get even better. There's still more juice to squeeze out of the software," said Wojo. "Utilizing Keap has allowed me to focus on higher-level activities in my business rather than being caught up in the details and day-to-day operations. We drop way less balls now and make less mistakes. We have less need for staffing. We are more consistent in the quality and delivery of our services. Our prospects and customers have a better experience. We're more organized. Put all of this together, it's really elevated the quality of the company, and it all comes back to using Keap as the centralized hub."

Finalists for the Let's Grow Award included Christa Jones, Rose City Professional Organizing Inc. and April Whitney, Petite Power (Petite PWR).

The Power in Purpose Award is presented to an entrepreneur that genuinely cares about their community and operates on the same seven core values as Keap including: We genuinely care, We own it, We learn always, We build trust, We check ego, We dream big, and We win together and uses these core values to fuel their entrepreneurial growth. The 2022 winner was Gina Halladay, co-founder of Wrap Ukraine With Quilts , a non-profit organization on a mission to "wrap" the children and families of Ukraine with the comfort of handmade quilts

"The Keap features and automation were like gas on a fire to our growth. We didn't start out to launch a non-profit when we started Wrap Ukraine with Quilts, we just wanted to help our friends who were Ukrainian refugees. But using Keap enabled us to track every quilt donation, capture donor information for further opportunities and to connect quilters with Ukrainian refugees, "said Halladay. "Keap has helped us track the 13 tons of handmade quilts we have delivered to Ukrainian and in our nine-month history, we have collected, from all 50 U.S. states, and delivered more than 13,000 handmade quilt donations to Ukrainian refugee mothers and children."

Finalists for the Power in Purpose award included Quinn Miller, OraCare and Karyn Laver, The Dance Network .

"The dedication and purpose that Jason and Gina showcase is at the heart of what it means to be an entrepreneur and I am honored that they both use Keap to automate and grow their businesses," said Mask. "All of the winners and the finalists are deserving of the recognition, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for each of them."

ikon, Keap's exclusive annual customer event, was held virtually this year. Keap's founders and product teams, as well as customers, influencers, and small business experts came together to celebrate entrepreneurship, learn, network and strategize about the future growth of their business.

For more information, visit www.keap.com/ikon .

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped empower and liberate small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

