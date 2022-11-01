Federato Appoints Tim Collins as VP of Engineering

Seasoned Technology Executive from Google and MetroMile Joins Federato to Scale AI-Powered Insurance RiskOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first RiskOps platform, which aligns portfolio strategy and underwriting action, today announced that Tim Collins has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. A seasoned technology executive, Collins has experience leading engineering and IT functions at some of the world's largest technology firms including Google and Facebook. As co-founder and CTO of MetroMile, Collins delivered the company's first pay-per-mile car insurance offering to the market.

"We're thrilled to have Tim on board as we work with our clients to revolutionize the insurance industry through better data," said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Federato. "With this key addition to our senior leadership team, I'm confident that we have the right people on our bench to grow, execute, and capitalize on the enormous market opportunity for our unique AI-powered RiskOps platform."

"Just like the entire Federato firm, Tim thinks from first principles," said William Steenbergen, CTO and Co-Founder, Federato. "He has a deep understanding of software and B2B SaaS and is a proven leader in delivering scalable software solutions. He also has a proven ability to build and inspire the engineering teams he leads. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental as we gear up for the next stage of growth."

"What is most impressive about this company and team is their belief that better data and technology can unlock solutions to some of the enormous social challenges facing the world," said Tim Collins, VP of Engineering, Federato. "As the insurance industry struggles with complex emerging risks like climate-related natural disasters and cyber security, Federato is on a mission to help insurers provide fair, sustainable, and profitable coverage to the people, communities, and businesses who need it most. I'm so excited to be joining this team in making such a positive impact."

Collins' appointment is the latest high-profile addition to Federato's senior leadership team. In January, the company appointed Megan Bock Zarnoch as Chief Operating Officer. Megan is a dynamic executive leader with deep industry expertise, having spent 20 years in the Commercial P&C insurance space leading teams at global carriers such as Travelers and Liberty Mutual. Megan is passionate about transforming underwriting culture through infusing innovation and advanced technology to empower and engage underwriters. Collins and Bock Zarnoch join Page Wiggins, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, who brings decades of leadership experience in enterprise SaaS solution sales, cloud, analytics, and AI. Their appointments round out a strong executive team with a stellar track record of success in all aspects of the business – product, software engineering, customer success, data science, machine learning, and insurance.

In September, Federato announced that it has raised $15M in Series A funding, led by Emergence Capital, the investors behind Salesforce, Zoom, Veeva, Box and other SaaS leaders.

About Federato

Federato's industry-first RiskOps platform for P&C and Specialty insurance aligns portfolio strategy with underwriting action. Designed by underwriters for underwriters, the solution drives better underwriting decisions, productivity, and results by operationalizing underutilized data investments to surface real-time risk and portfolio insights. Federato delivers a sleek, modern underwriting experience combining a unified workflow with real-time risk data and bleeding-edge AI to proactively balance your portfolio. Federato triages business based on key criteria like appetite, underwriting guidelines, and winnability, empowering underwriting and operations teams to meet their strategic goals and grow their book of business. Learn more at www.federato.ai .

