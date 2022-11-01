Calyxt Joins Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE), a Department of Defense Initiative, to Advance Sustainable Plant-Based Biomanufacturing

-Calyxt joins a select network of synthetic biology companies, top-tier academic institutions, research-focused not-for-profits, and US government agencies dedicated to innovating and growing the bioeconomy-

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, announced today that it has become a member of Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE), a Department of Defense initiated Manufacturing Innovation Institute dedicated to advancing bioindustrial manufacturing across the nation.

BioMADE membership includes a diverse network of large corporations, innovative start-ups, universities and not-for-profit research organizations to elevate and secure U.S. global leadership in advanced bioindustrial manufacturing. Calyxt intends to work with BioMADE and its nationwide roster of collaborating organizations toward BioMADE's goal of securing America's future through bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education and collaboration.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with BioMADE and its member organizations to advance the development of our plant-based technology into sustainable bioproducts," said Calyxt President and CEO Michael A. Carr. "The bioindustrial manufacturing and broader bioeconomy ecosystem is poised for significant growth, and by joining BioMADE we are positioning Calyxt to be part of that growth."

"BioMADE is excited to welcome Calyxt into its select membership network," said BioMADE Chief Technology Officer Melanie Tomczak. "Calyxt's strength and knowledge in engineering sustainable plant-based solutions will bring important experience and expertise to the BioMADE community, as we collectively build the American bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem. We are pleased, in pursuing this mission, to have Calyxt among our collaborators."

In September, the White House announced funding of more than $2 billion to launch the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative to lower prices, create good jobs, strengthen supply chains, improve health outcomes, and reduce carbon emissions.

BioMADE also provides its members with opportunities for access to federal funding, industry collaboration and broader engagement in supporting the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen US bioindustrial competitiveness.

About BioMADE:

BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. BioMADE and its members also seek to create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain for the U.S. to become more self-sufficient in the global marketplace. Additionally, BioMADE and its members are committed to building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce that is prepared and ready to fill new jobs. Learn more about BioMADE, including how your organization can join us in becoming a member, by visiting their website or following them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements about the Company's participation in, and contribution to, BioMADE and opportunities afforded to the Company by membership in BioMADE. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on the Company's current expectations, objectives, and intentions and are premised on current assumptions. The Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of cost reduction and other cash-focused measures to manage liquidity; increased competition, including competition from a broader array of synthetic biology companies; competition for customers, partners, and licensees and the successful execution of development and licensing agreements; disruptions at Calyxt's or its partners key facilities; changes in customer preferences and market acceptance of its products; changes in market consensus as to what attributes are required for a product to be considered "sustainable"; the impact of adverse events during development; disruptions to supply chains, including raw material inputs for its BioFactory; and other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, included in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 3, 2022, and its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by management of the Company are based only on currently available information and speak only as of the date of this report. Except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change.

