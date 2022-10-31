Pacaso Launches Second Home Specialist Certification Program

Agents Unlock Greater Earning Opportunities and Expand Co-Ownership Knowledge with Quick, Easy Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today launches its Pacaso Second Home Specialist Certification program that enables agents to grow their business, expand their knowledge of co-ownership and unlock exclusive benefits.

The Pacaso Second Home Specialist Certification program is an easy five-step process that includes learning co-ownership best practices via the Pacaso Agent Playbook, garnering resources and tips for sharing co-ownership with agents' networks and experiencing a live virtual tour of a Pacaso home during an overview webinar, as well as submitting a referral.

In addition to a 3% referral commission and Pacaso equity on each closed referral and additional 1% commission on resales for life, agents who complete the program will receive a Pacaso Second Home Specialist badge, free enrollment in Pacaso Access for agents ($1,000 value), and more exclusive opportunities to expand their business. Since the company's October 2020 launch, Pacaso has paid agents more than $21 million in total gross commission income (GCI).

"By taking a short time to complete our new Second Home Specialist Certification program, agents will have the knowledge they need to discuss co-ownership, as well as create further trust with their clients on home ownership options," said Vice President of Industry Relations Marnie Blanco. "The process is so easy to complete and sets agents' business up for growth in 2023..I cannot wait to be at the next industry conference and see agents sporting their Pacaso Second Home Specialist badge."

The debut of the Pacaso Second Home Specialist Certification comes on the heels of the Pacaso Agent Referral Dashboard launch, which enables agents to seamlessly refer potential second home buyers, track the status of their referrals and commission, and get transparent updates on the referral every step of the way.

"With the uncertainty of the market, successful agents are already creating business plans for next year. The best plans always include continued education and exploring new ways to grow their business – making this certification a 'must have' for agents. The buyers that purchase high-end second homes typically have friends that also buy high-end second homes. If you don't tell your clients about co-ownership and Pacaso, someone else will," said Jeff Kennedy, vice president of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

Pacaso partners closely with all interested real estate agents and brokerages to help clients buy and sell a second home. Agents earn a 3% referral commission on the share price and Pacaso equity in the form of 500 restricted stock units (RSUs), when helping clients co-own a luxury second home in destinations regardless of where they're based or licensed. Pacaso manages the entire process to make it simple for agents from scheduling tours to answering questions, or managing inspections and escrow.

The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type in 2021. Engel & Vӧlkers, RE/MAX, and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate introduced Pacaso and co-ownership to the already full-service luxury brokerages and networks, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® selected Pacaso for its Solutions Group program.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

For more information about Pacaso and to view luxury second home listings, visit www.pacaso.com or download the Pacaso app for Android or iPhone. You can also follow Pacaso on social media @PacasoHomes on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or @Pacaso_Homes on TikTok.

