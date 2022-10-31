InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Accessory for Performing Push Ups (ALL-2875)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to assist a fitness enthusiast when performing push up exercises," said an inventor, from Warner Robins, Ga., "so I invented the PUSH - UP HARNESS. My design could make doing push ups easier and it could reduce the risk of injury."

The invention provides added assistance when performing push ups. In doing so, it allows another individual to hold the user during the exercise routine. As a result, it could help an individual strengthen and tone the muscles in the upper body and it could enhance safety. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2875, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

