Black Swan Graphene to Begin Trading on OTCQB

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading in the United States on the OTCQB® ("OTCQB Venture Market") operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and the shares of the Company will begin trading today under the symbol "BSWGF".

The OTCQB Venture Market offers developing companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the United States although with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing, while offering investors improved visibility. B. Riley Securities is acting as the Company's OTCQB Venture Market sponsor. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales, and trading services.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan commented: "As the Company continues its development and increases its communications, having access to the U.S. financial market will allow us to broaden our shareholder base more rapidly and more efficiently."

Black Swan has engaged Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to assist the Company in enhancing its online presence with the global investment community (the "Proactive Services") for an initial period of twelve months (the "Proactive Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the service agreement executed between the Company and Proactive. Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, Sydney, and Perth.

The Proactive Services shall include comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments of the Company, plus interviews in video and written formats, with all content to be featured on Proactive websites and further distributed through Proactive's multinational network of syndication partners. Proactive will also provide digital advertising services over the same Proactive Initial Term. Proactive will receive a total compensation of $44,700 for the Proactive Services.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

