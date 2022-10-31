BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit

The virtual experience will bring small business owners together for a day of empowerment and enrichment.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE's award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of Black women entrepreneurs to join and discuss ways to start and scale their companies.

BLACK ENTERPRISE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BLACK ENTERPRISE) (PRNewswire)

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, corporations, and investors who support Black women entrepreneurs, learn from the lineup of expert speakers, and receive valuable resources to develop their professional goals. Successful women entrepreneurs will share how they became their own bosses, how they continue to overcome the challenges of being a Black woman in business, and strategies for building and leveraging profitable partnerships.

"Black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S., yet it can be difficult to overcome financial obstacles impeding scalability and business longevity," said Alisa Gumbs, Vice President & Deputy Chief Content Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "It is a privilege to lead the work that BLACK ENTERPRISE's SistersInc. is doing to help Black women entrepreneurs educate and equip themselves with the tools to navigate business successfully."

The SistersInc. Summit provides a unique space for like-minded women to share their experiences and build a sisterhood of professional Black leaders across industries. Confirmed speakers for the event include Cassandra Cummings, Investment & Wealth Strategist; Lia Easler, Marketing AVP of Nationwide; Grace Eleyae, Founder of Grace Eleyae Inc.; Lenore Horton, Legal Strategist and Angel Investor of Outside General Counsel; Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman; Kyra Renel, MBA, Managing Consultant of The Kyra Co.; Desiree Rogers, Co-Owner & CEO of Black Opal and Fashion Fair Cosmetics; and Ginger Siegel, North America Small Business SVP of Mastercard.

Panels will highlight:

Networking opportunities with peers and fellow entrepreneurs

Fireside chat with the hosts of Jill Scott Presents: J.ILL The Podcast: Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, New York Times best-selling poet, and critically acclaimed actor Jill Scott ; podcast host/producer and on-air personality Laiya St. Clair ; and singer-songwriter Aja Graydon Dantzler

Learning how to build profitable partnerships to grow and scale

Addressing financial needs and solutions for entrepreneurs

How to remain resilient through each obstacle

Group coaching sessions

The BLACK ENTERPRISE SistersInc. Summit is brought to you by Presenting sponsor Mastercard and will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Platinum sponsors include Nationwide and Walmart. For complimentary registration and information about sessions and speakers, visit www.sistersinc.blackenterprise.com .

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

